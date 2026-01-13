McDavid extends point streak to 19, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi scored, and Spencer Knight, who missed the previous two games because of an illness, made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (19-20-7), who have lost two of three.

The Blackhawks were without forward Connor Bedard because of an illness. Bedard had returned in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.

“Everyone faces it,” Chicago captain Nick Foligno said. “It's a reality, obviously. No one's Superman here. You're obviously not going to feel great, but I told guys, 'The last time you feel great in the NHL is your first game.' I mean, really. It's a hard league. It's a league where you have to find your game regardless of how you feel. No one feels good, especially this time of year, so regardless of that, it's creating your own energy.”

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 14:41 of the first period. Bouchard took a pass from McDavid near the blue line, moved in and found Hyman in the crease for a redirect past Knight.

Bouchard made it 2-0 just 16 seconds into the second period when he banked the puck in off both of Knight’s skates from behind the net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' initial shot from outside the left circle was saved by Knight and bounced behind him, where Bouchard settled the puck with his hand before taking the snap shot.

“I’d be lying if I said I meant to do that,” Bouchard said. “I was just trying to get it out front. I thought one of our guys (was) there. Lucky enough, it went in.

“I think I’m happy with where my game’s at. Got to work on the defensive side of things, that’s the main focus. When you’re playing with guys like Connor and Leon every night, you get them the puck, and a lot of times they do the rest. It’s contribution from all five guys on the ice.”