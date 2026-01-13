Bowness hired by Blue Jackets at 'critical point of our season,' GM says

COLUMBUS -- A sense of urgency and frustration led the Columbus Blue Jackets to fire coach Dean Evason on Monday and replace him with Rick Bowness.

The Blue Jackets (19-19-7) are last in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and seven points out of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs entering their game against the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW). It begins a stretch of seven of eight games and eight of 12 at home before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"It's a critical point of our season," Waddell said Tuesday. "That's why we felt that if we're going to do something, now is the time to do it and we're very fortunate to be able to hire Rick Bowness."

The 70-year-old came out of retirement to replace Evason, a 61-year-old in his second season who went 59-52-16 in 127 games. Bowness previously was coach of the Winnipeg Jets from 2022-24 and the Dallas Stars from 2019-22. He guided the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"For us, bit of a shock, a wake-up call that we can use and hopefully use in the right way," Columbus captain Boone Jenner said. "I'm excited for our group to respond the way that we know how and the way we should. We're a resilient group in here and I think we're really looking forward to Rick coming in and using that new perspective and energy.

"I think our focus has to be here tonight and a little bit of a homestand this week where we've got to take care of business to get some points and get us back into it."

Though the Blue Jackets ended a 1-3-0 trip with a 3-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, nine of their 26 losses (including overtime and the shootout) came after holding a third-period lead and have a minus-24 goal differential in the period. Waddell said blowing a 4-1 lead in a 5-4 overtime loss at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4 was the turning point.