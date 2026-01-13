NHL On Tap: Team Finland members on display when Stars visit Ducks 

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including four nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Team Finland represents in Anaheim

There will be quite a collection of talent that was named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on the ice when the Dallas Stars (27-10-9) visit the Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNP, SNW). Stars forwards Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz, and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, will compete against Ducks forward Mikael Granlund, who played for Dallas last season. Rantanen (62 points; 18 goals, 44 assists) is two goals from becoming the fifth Finland-born player in NHL history with at least nine 20-plus goal seasons, including active players Aleksander Barkov (10 times) and Sebastian Aho (nine). Teemu Selanne (17) and Jari Kurri (13) are the others. Heiskanen (319 points; 65 goals, 254 assists) is one point from passing Janne Niinimaa for seventh-most by a Finland-born defenseman.

Modano within sight for Kane

Patrick Kane is four points from passing Mike Modano for most by a United States-born player in NHL history with the Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4) visiting the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN). The 37-year-old forward has 1,371 points (500 goals, 871 assists) in 1,334 games; Modano finished his NHL career with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Should Kane set the record at TD Garden, it would provide another momentous moment for him in the building. He was on the ice with the Chicago Blackhawks when forward Bryan Bickell tied Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final 2-2 at 18:44 of the third period before Dave Bolland scored 17 seconds later to defeat Boston 3-2 and win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings (28-15-4) have won four in a row. The Bruins (25-19-2) have outscored opponents 15-3 during their three-game winning streak.