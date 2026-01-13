NHL On Tap: Team Finland members on display when Stars visit Ducks 

Red Wings forward Kane resumes pursuit of Modano; Lightning can match team-record of 11 straight wins

Poehling_Lindell

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including four nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Team Finland represents in Anaheim

There will be quite a collection of talent that was named to Team Finland's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on the ice when the Dallas Stars (27-10-9) visit the Anaheim Ducks (21-21-3) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNP, SNW). Stars forwards Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz, and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, will compete against Ducks forward Mikael Granlund, who played for Dallas last season. Rantanen (62 points; 18 goals, 44 assists) is two goals from becoming the fifth Finland-born player in NHL history with at least nine 20-plus goal seasons, including active players Aleksander Barkov (10 times) and Sebastian Aho (nine). Teemu Selanne (17) and Jari Kurri (13) are the others. Heiskanen (319 points; 65 goals, 254 assists) is one point from passing Janne Niinimaa for seventh-most by a Finland-born defenseman.

Modano within sight for Kane

Patrick Kane is four points from passing Mike Modano for most by a United States-born player in NHL history with the Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4) visiting the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN). The 37-year-old forward has 1,371 points (500 goals, 871 assists) in 1,334 games; Modano finished his NHL career with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Should Kane set the record at TD Garden, it would provide another momentous moment for him in the building. He was on the ice with the Chicago Blackhawks when forward Bryan Bickell tied Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final 2-2 at 18:44 of the third period before Dave Bolland scored 17 seconds later to defeat Boston 3-2 and win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings (28-15-4) have won four in a row. The Bruins (25-19-2) have outscored opponents 15-3 during their three-game winning streak.

VAN@DET: Kane strikes twice for Nos. 499, 500

Tampa Bay looks to equal a record

The Tampa Bay Lightning can match the longest winning streak in their history if they defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT). The visiting Lightning (28-13-3) won 11 in a row from Jan. 29 to Feb. 17, 2020. They're now at 10, a number they've hit twice before (2018-19 and 2019-20) after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Monday in Jon Cooper's 600th regular-season game, making him the second-fastest head coach in NHL history to reach the milestone (1,005 games) behind Scotty Bowman (1,002). Nikita Kucherov has multiple points in each of his past nine games (10 goals, 14 assists), tied with Steven Stamkos (2021-22) for the longest in Lightning history among all active players.

Maple Leafs streaking through the new year

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won four in a row and take a 10-game point streak (8-0-2) into Salt Lake City to play the Utah Mammoth (22-20-4) at Delta Center (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS). Another point will tie the Maple Leafs (23-15-7) for the third-longest run in their history set from Oct. 15 to Nov. 8, 1950, and repeated from Jan. 6 to Feb. 1, 1994. William Nylander has helped lift Toronto into Stanley Cup Playoff contention. The forward had an assist and scored in overtime to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Monday. Nylander, who will represent Team Sweden at the Olympics, has scored 50 game-winning goals, fifth-most in Maple Leafs history.

Heading for 20?

Connor McDavid can extend his point streak to 20 games when the Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7) visit the Nashville Predators (21-20-4) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNO, SN1). The Oilers captain had two assists in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday to stretch his NHL career-long run and tie Wayne Gretzky (Nov. 11 to Dec. 20, 1986) for the seventh-longest in Oilers history. McDavid also hit 80 points (30 goals, 50 assists) on the season. He has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) during the point streak, the second-most by an active player, passing Patrick Kane's 43 points in 20 games from Jan. 3 to Feb. 22, 2019, with only Sidney Crosby (50 points in 25 games from Nov. 5 to Dec. 28, 2010) ahead of him.

The schedule

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT)

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS)

Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW)

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN)

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNO, SN1)

New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah Mammoth (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)

Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNP, SNW)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf

Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’

Kane cementing legacy as American great on verge of breaking Modano record

Latest News

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Maple Leafs edge Avalanche in OT, extend point streak to 10

Robertson scores go-ahead goal late in 3rd, Stars edge Kings

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

McDavid extends point streak to 19, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Bratt, Palat each scores twice, Devils top Wild to end 4-game skid

Carrier gets 1st multigoal game, Canadiens hand Canucks 7th straight loss

Lightning sweep Flyers in home-and-home, win 10th straight

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Kane cementing legacy as American great on verge of breaking Modano record

Red Wings recover, top Hurricanes in OT after blowing 3-goal lead in 3rd

Lundell breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers cool off red-hot Sabres