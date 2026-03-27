NHL EDGE stats: Sorokin building strong case for Vezina Trophy

Ilya Sorokin is building a strong case to win the Vezina Trophy this season with elite advanced stats, keeping the New York Islanders in the thick of the Stanley Cup Playoff race.

Sorokin leads the NHL in shutouts (seven) this season and continues to lead that category since entering the League in 2020-21 (29; four more than second-place Connor Hellebuyck’s 25). Sorokin is also tied with Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals for the NHL lead in save percentage (.914) among goalies who have played at least 40 games this season and ranks sixth in wins (27).

Hellebuyck is the reigning back-to-back winner of the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goalie each regular season, and also won the Hart Trophy as most valuable player last season. But with the Winnipeg Jets likely to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this season’s race has narrowed down to Sorokin and another perennial contender in Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (won Vezina in 2019).