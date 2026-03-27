NHL EDGE stats: Sorokin building strong case for Vezina Trophy

3. Saves Above Projected
Per NHL EDGE IQ, Sorokin ranks second in “Saves Above Projected” (plus-33.9) this season behind Thompson (plus-44.0). “Saves Above Projected” is the total shots on goal a goalie faces minus the sum of the Projected Goal Rate on all of his inferenced shot attempts faced (excluding attempts taken greater than 60 feet, beyond the goal line or against empty net). A positive number for “Saves Above Projected” means a goalie is making more saves than the average goalie would given the quality of shots on goal faced.
Among the 24 goalies who have played at least 40 games this season, Sorokin is tied for 14th in team goals for average among goalies (2.83). He’s also outside the top 10 in goal differential among goalies (plus-16), meaning he has received moderate goal support despite his elite play. By comparison, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in goal differential among goalies (plus-57), showing how he has benefited from the Lightning’s elite offense (3.61 goals per game; second in NHL behind Colorado Avalanche’s 3.70).
Sorokin’s prowess has the Islanders contending in a jam-packed Eastern Conference playoff race, which features six teams separated by four points for the final four playoff spots (two in Metropolitan Division, two wild-card spots). Sorokin’s chances of winning the Vezina over Vasilevskiy hinge on the Islanders making the playoffs, but the Islanders goalie continues to prove he’s one of the players most instrumental to his team’s success.