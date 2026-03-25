NHL EDGE stats behind debuts for Frondell, Yakemchuk

Two elite prospects, Chicago Blackhawks forward Anton Frondell and Ottawa Senators defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, had impressive debuts Tuesday, and each player boasts strong advanced metrics to begin his career.

Frondell, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Sweden, had one assist and two shots on goal in their win against the New York Islanders, accounting for the primary assist on Ilya Mikheyev's goal in the first period. The 18-year-old played mostly on a line with elite forward Connor Bedard and also saw time on the first power play with other young players Frank Nazar and Artyom Levshunov, giving the Blackhawks a glimpse of their bright future.

Yakemchuk, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from Canada, had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist), including a power-play assist, and two shots on goal in their win against the Detroit Red Wings. The 20-year-old saw time on the first power play with Ottawa’s high-scoring forwards Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens.