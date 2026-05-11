Jankowski signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Hurricanes

Forward had 21 points for Carolina this season, could have become free agent

Mark Jankowski CAR

© Tim Austen/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mark Jankowski signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.85 million,

The 31-year-old forward had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 68 regular-season games this season. He has one assist in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Hurricanes, who are 8-0 and will play either the Montreal Canadiens or Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina swept the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round.

Jankowski could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“Mark has been an excellent fit for our organization throughout his time here,” Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s proven he can contribute in different ways, and we are glad he’s chosen to remain with the organization.”

A first-round pick (No. 21) by the Calgary Flames at the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has 145 points (79 goals, 66 assists) in 482 regular-season games with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sabres, Nashville Predators and Hurricanes, and four points (one goal, three assists) in 31 playoff games.

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