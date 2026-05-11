O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson had modest expectations when the Seattle Pride Hockey Association that he cofounded in 2019 held its first hockey tournament in 2021.

"We were just going to create a tournament, no frills, no nothing," Thompson said. "The tournament was going to be net-zero, just taking in exactly what we needed to pay for ice and referees and scorekeeper, and that was pretty much it."

The inaugural Seattle Pride Hockey Classic presented by Symetra sold out within eight minutes and the annual event that began with 56 players has since grown into one of the world's largest LGBTQIA+ hockey tournaments.

For his efforts, Thompson was nominated as a finalist for the 2026 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover.

The growth spurt prompted the launch of an SPHA league in 2024 and the organization's first Frozen Pride Classic, an outdoor tournament in Winthrop, Washington, on Feb. 21-23, 2005.

"I'm most proud that we've built something that lasts, not just a great weekend, but an actual structure that people can count on," Thompson said. "When someone tells me this is the first time I've felt like I've belonged in hockey, that's the win.

"To just be recognized as one of the finalists out of so many nominations is really humbling, because it honors all the work that we've done in the community and the impact that we've made and all the doors that we've opened for so many people. It also reflects what SPHA has been building, a space where LGBTQIA+ people can feel safe and celebrated in a way that hasn't always been available for them."

For Thompson, SPHA's mission is personal. The 38-year-old didn't know how he would be received as a gay man when he began playing hockey in 2017.