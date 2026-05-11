O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Steven Thompson

Seattle Pride Hockey Association co-founder oversees LGBTQIA+ tournament among largest in world

Steven Thompson Headshot

© David Zelikovitz

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover in the United States and Hyundai in Canada is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, one winner from the United States and one from Canada will be announced in June.

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists: Steven Thompson.

Steven Thompson had modest expectations when the Seattle Pride Hockey Association that he cofounded in 2019 held its first hockey tournament in 2021.

"We were just going to create a tournament, no frills, no nothing," Thompson said. "The tournament was going to be net-zero, just taking in exactly what we needed to pay for ice and referees and scorekeeper, and that was pretty much it."

The inaugural Seattle Pride Hockey Classic presented by Symetra sold out within eight minutes and the annual event that began with 56 players has since grown into one of the world's largest LGBTQIA+ hockey tournaments.

For his efforts, Thompson was nominated as a finalist for the 2026 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover.

The growth spurt prompted the launch of an SPHA league in 2024 and the organization's first Frozen Pride Classic, an outdoor tournament in Winthrop, Washington, on Feb. 21-23, 2005.

"I'm most proud that we've built something that lasts, not just a great weekend, but an actual structure that people can count on," Thompson said. "When someone tells me this is the first time I've felt like I've belonged in hockey, that's the win.

"To just be recognized as one of the finalists out of so many nominations is really humbling, because it honors all the work that we've done in the community and the impact that we've made and all the doors that we've opened for so many people. It also reflects what SPHA has been building, a space where LGBTQIA+ people can feel safe and celebrated in a way that hasn't always been available for them."

For Thompson, SPHA's mission is personal. The 38-year-old didn't know how he would be received as a gay man when he began playing hockey in 2017.

Steven Thompson 2A

© Tyler Murcko Design

"I was very nervous and afraid of the unknown," he told NHL.com in 2021. "What kind of people would I come across? What kind of personalities, attitudes? Being a gay player, I didn't know what to expect."

He said his journey into the sport was encouraging and welcoming, but his initial fears convinced him to establish SPHA as a way for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to participate in and enjoy the sport without worries or judgement.

The organization, through its league and tournaments, has provided a competitive outlet and social network for the community.

"The Seattle Pride Hockey Association to me represents a second family, a chosen family, a pride family, I call it," said Vanessa Vargas, an association member who nominated Thompson for the award. "I truly think that this organization and Steven have absolutely helped save lives, have absolutely changed a lot of people's lives."

Joey Gale, who cofounded SPHA, said the organization would not exist without, "Steven running it, the late nights, the early mornings, the logistics, the management of it all. This program, this organization, is truly because of Steven."

Thompson credits the players, sponsors and partners for making the organization and its events run. The annual tournament is held at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the practice facility of the Seattle Kraken. The team has supported SPHA's events, with Kraken team broadcaster and radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh calling the championship game in 2022.

The NHL and NHLPA Industry Growth Fund donated money to help launch the league, which began at Sno-King Ice Arenas in Kirkland, Washington, with four teams and 70 players.

Steven Thompson 1A

© Tyler Murcko Design

"I think from the very beginning, Steven wanted to grow the game, and his work with Seattle Pride has been a tremendous accomplishment and a real testament to his passion for inclusivity, diversity equity and ultimately trying to make hockey more inclusive," said Kyle Boyd, senior director, fan development of the Kraken. "One of the things that I enjoy about the tournament is what it offers participants off the ice: The opportunity to connect and to build that community and know that there are allies, friends and others who are here to support and to ultimately create a more safe and inclusive space in and around the game."

Thompson and Gale were honored as "Heroes of the Deep" on Jan. 6, 2025, during the Kraken's Pride Night celebration for their work within the LGBTQIA+ hockey community. The Kraken Unity Fund and One Roof Foundation donated $32,000 to support SPHA's mission.

"I feel really empowered, I guess is the right word, because we've created a lot of space for people to be their authentic selves," Thompson said. "To be fair, it's Seattle, which is pretty warm and welcoming, but we've made it that much more, I guess."

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