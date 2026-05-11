Xhekaj fined maximum for roughing in Game 3 with Canadiens

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been fined $3,385.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Carrick during Game 3 of the teams’ Second Round series in Montreal on Sunday, May 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:56 of the third period. Xhekaj was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.