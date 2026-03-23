NHL EDGE stats: Stamkos’ goal-scoring resurgence for Predators

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics surrounding Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos during his bounce-back season.

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Steven Stamkos is having a bounce-back season for the Nashville Predators, re-emerging as one of the game’s elite goal-scorers backed by strong advanced stats and keeping them in Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Stamkos, who’s 36 years old, is turning back the clock with 34 goals in 70 games, tied for 14th in the NHL, this season and quietly leads the entire League in game-winning goals (10) and is tied for the most hat tricks (two; including four-goal game Dec. 11). Last season, Stamkos scored 27 goals in 82 games during his first year with Nashville after leaving his longtime team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and signing a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1, 2024.

Stamkos is also among the NHL leaders in even-strength goals (24; tied for 12th), and the Predators (33-28-9; 75 points) currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining. Nashville is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, and its four-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NHL. Stamkos has five points (three goals, two assists), three power-play points and six shots on goal over that span.

Since Nov. 26, Stamkos is tied with Cole Caufield and Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in goals (30 each). Over that 48-game span, the Predators rank 11th in the NHL in points (27-16-5; 59 points) and fourth in the Western Conference, led by their experienced core of forwards Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, defenseman Roman Josi and goalie Juuse Saros.