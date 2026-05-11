Schaefer partners with Northwell Heath to open care center

The new support center will serve as a dedicated space for children while their parents undergo cancer treatment.

The room will be hockey themed, decorated with Islanders memorabilia and other entertainment including air hockey, gaming consoles and bubble hockey.

Schaefer himself will occasionally visit the room throughout the year to surprise fans.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has honored his mother throughout his rookie season, starting on draft day. At the draft, Schaefer wore a special suit with her photo and signature stitched to the inside of the jacket.

When he was announced as the top pick, he received his Islanders jersey with a special pink ribbon on it, a symbol for breast cancer awareness.

During Hockey Fights Cancer month in November, he arrived at the Nov. 22 game against the St. Louis Blues with a placard honoring his mom. That game also happened to coincide with her birthday.

The new support center will open in October at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park on Long Island.