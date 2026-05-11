Schaefer partners with Northwell Heath to open care center

Islanders rookie, Calder Trophy finalist, honors late mother while supporting cancer patients

NYI Schaefer

© Steven Ryan/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Matthew Schaefer announced on Monday that he will be partnering with New York’s largest health system, Northwell Health, to support cancer patients and their families.

With the help of a $150,000 donation from the Islanders Children’s Foundation, the hospital will open the “Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center” in honor of the New York Islanders rookie’s late mother.

Schaefer lost his mother to breast cancer in 2024.

“My mother was someone I looked up to immensely,” Schaefer said in a statement. “I remember sitting by her side while she was battling cancer, and she always had a smile on her face. She was full of joy.”

“By teaming up with Northwell Health, I hope we can bring a little of her joy to others who are fighting cancer, and to their families as well,” he added.

The new support center will serve as a dedicated space for children while their parents undergo cancer treatment.

The room will be hockey themed, decorated with Islanders memorabilia and other entertainment including air hockey, gaming consoles and bubble hockey.

Schaefer himself will occasionally visit the room throughout the year to surprise fans.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has honored his mother throughout his rookie season, starting on draft day. At the draft, Schaefer wore a special suit with her photo and signature stitched to the inside of the jacket.

When he was announced as the top pick, he received his Islanders jersey with a special pink ribbon on it, a symbol for breast cancer awareness.

During Hockey Fights Cancer month in November, he arrived at the Nov. 22 game against the St. Louis Blues with a placard honoring his mom. That game also happened to coincide with her birthday.

The new support center will open in October at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park on Long Island.

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