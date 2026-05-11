O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Vinnie Matteo

Ice time was a challenge, special-needs children requiring consistency and structure in their lives. Sunday morning sessions, from September through April, found a home in a Montreal arena suitably located for a multicultural community.

The program has a healthy roster of sponsors, who help in a variety of ways, but it's the human touch of Matteo and those working with him that makes it thrive.

"It's a challenge but it's a fun challenge," Matteo said of program that continues to grow in popularity. "We look at what's needed that day. A kid may want to skate or just sit on the bench or sit in the corner, and we have to adapt what we're doing so that this child has fun. From week to week, we never know. That's the beautiful part about it. We have to stay on our toes."

Matteo, 67, is on the ice less now, Linda running the operation with a dedicated coaching staff. He'll move among the participants to accept their hugs, help them suit up and remind them that the door is always open in life as it is at the players' bench.

"The first time I meet them, they're very innocent, they don't know what they're getting into, but I know exactly," he said. "We have to do this in a way that they'll have fun. They have to build trust, it won't work without that.

"To see them start, coming to the rink, it's all new to them. I made a video teaching them how to dress. I'll dress kids in front of their parents. Every kid is different, some can't wear a helmet easily because of physical sensitivities.

"At the end of the day, when you see her smile, you can see that she feels comfortable, she's in her zone, that the environment is perfect. There's no 'Am I doing this wrong?' She's just having fun, with no pressure."