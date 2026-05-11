O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Doug Grandy

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover in the United States and Hyundai in Canada is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, one winner from the United States and one from Canada will be announced in June.

Today, a look at one of three Canada finalists: Doug Grandy.

When Doug Grandy sees girls walking into local rinks in Fredericton, New Brunswick, he thinks back to sister's hockey experience growing up.

"She was the captain of the high school team," Grandy said, "and all of the (stuff) that she had to go through, like the boys making fun of her and when she played in the boys league, they were hitting her and it was not welcoming. And you would think that over the years that has passed, but it hasn't."

Grandy set out to do something about it more than a year ago when he co-founded Rink Rebels, a program designed to expand opportunities for girls to experience hockey in an environment built on inclusion, encouragement and belonging. Girls of all levels gather on and off the ice, train and develop, and strive to reduce the barriers that make it a challenge to play the sport they love.

"Here, they play the game, but they learn the tools for life here," Grandy said. "It builds confidence for outside. We teach them how to carry themselves, how to work under pressure, so when they leave here, it's not just, 'I'm here playing hockey.' It's who I can be outside of the rink when they step into real life. It gives them that ability to say, 'Yeah, I can do this.'"