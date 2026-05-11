O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Sonny Sekhon

Today, a look at one of three Canada finalists: Sonny Sekhon.

EDMONTON -- Sonny Sekhon is giving back to the game that gave so much to him.

The founder of the Punjabi Elite League and ball hockey tournament works tirelessly to promote the game in Edmonton to those who might not otherwise have an opportunity to play.

For his efforts, the 40-year-old has been nominated as a finalist for the 2026 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai.

"Hockey came to me, it almost felt like fate," Sekhon said. "My grandfather came to Canada in 1983, and I was born in 1986. This is a man that grew up with no ice, never saw the game, never spoke the language, but by the time I was born, he was already in love with the Edmonton Oilers and the (Stanley Cup) dynasty."

Along with his work with the Punjabi Elite League, Sekhon is also the director of volunteer services for the Brick Invitational Novice Hockey Tournament, a director for the South Asian Canada Cup, director of community engagement and coach for AZ1 Hockey Development, and vice president of the women's Team India Ball Hockey Federation.

Sekhon grew up watching the Oilers with his family. Edmonton won the Stanley Cup in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990, introducing a generation of Canadian immigrants to the game.

"I don't remember a lot from my childhood," Sekhon said, "but I have these vivid memories watching games with them, and I have this memory of my grandfather giving me this keychain that had hockey cards of all the great Oilers that are now (Hockey) Hall of Famers, so that's how I got into it. And then through friends at school, they were playing the game, so I wanted to try the game."

Sekhon went on to play in the Edmonton minor hockey system up through to the Under-18 AA level with the South Side Athletic Club. Following his career, he began his work to grow the game in the South Asian community.

"Ball hockey is a great tool to grow fandom in and around the game," Sekhon said. "The Punjabi Elite League was founded in 2018, where previously there was the South Asian Canada Cup and the Indo Canada Cup.

"There was frustration around the selection process for Team India and Team Pakistan, so rather than gripe about it and complain about biases from different parts of the country, I created a platform. We created a one-day tournament that was best-on-best that we could duplicate in cities around the country so that people that are selecting those (national) teams can actually hop from spot to spot and actually see who the best players are."

The elite tournament in Edmonton evolved into a league. There was market for a South Asian league when the Punjabi Ball Hockey League in Edmonton folded after 12 seasons, leaving about 200 adult players without a place to play.

Sekhon and his partners helped fill the void with the creation of the Elite League two years ago, which has branched out to youth tournaments.