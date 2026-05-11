Malenstyn fined maximum for goalie interference in Game 3 with Sabres

Forward penalized for actions against Canadiens’ Dobes

Beck Malenstyn BUF

© Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn has been fined $3,515.63, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes during Game 3 of the teams’ Second Round series in Montreal on Sunday, May 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:30 of the second period. Malenstyn was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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