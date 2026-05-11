The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover in the United States and Hyundai in Canada is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, one winner from the United States and one from Canada will be announced in June.
O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Bill Tobias
Head coach of Central Park North Stars introducing game to athletes with intellectual, developmental, physical disabilities
© David Zelikovitz
Today, a look at one of three United States finalists, Bill Tobias:
NEW YORK -- Bill Tobias was having what he called a rough day 12 years ago.
He was headed to the rink to play hockey in an adult league and felt really sick. Though not life threatening, something was wrong. He classified it as a scary medical event, and that's when he made a promise to God.
"I said, 'Make this right and I'll do something,'" Tobias said.
Fast forward 12 years later and Tobias, age 64 and from the Upper East Side of New York City, is a finalist for the 2026 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover for his work with the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for city athletes with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. One winner from the United States and Canada will be announced and each receive $30,000 donated to a charity of their choice. The four remaining finalists get $10,000.
Tobias received the 2025 Emile Francis Award from the New York Rangers in honor of the team’s legendary coach and general manager from 1964-76 for community outreach and integrity promoting the growth of youth hockey. That calling from a greater power led him to become coach and team manager of Central Park in the nonprofit American Special Hockey Association providing children and adults with developmental disabilities a safe and supportive environment.
Since 2014, the ASHA has grown to 144 teams with 12,000 participants apart from skill level or any disability. Grateful parents seeing their kids grow from timid to assertive lined up in spades to nominate Tobias as the next community hero.
"Being a part of this program means I have a family," said Jennifer Neidig, a North Stars parent. "We are really part of a group that is not always included."
One day after Tobias’ health scare, he saw a flyer at Central Park's Lasker Rink calling for volunteers to work with a special needs hockey team. His playing experience was recreational roller hockey through his 20s including one year out of Long Beach, New York, an oceanfront town on the south shore of Nassau County, Long Island.
© Courtesy of Central Park North Stars
That first practice, Tobias was paired with a twentysomething woman, and he was a bit taken back because every third word out of her mouth was an expletive. He wanted to coach another player the following week. But the woman ran over and gave him a hug, telling everyone I'm with him.
"So, that got me hooked," Tobias said. "Understanding that they recognized. From there, I kept coaching."
Years later, Tobias was named head coach after the incumbent moved upstate. There were challenges. One was recruiting junior coaches from Chelsea Piers and other local rinks. Another is expensive ice time to practice at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center in Brooklyn. Every October they travel to a storage unit in the Bronx to fit 51 players, anywhere from 10 to 15 newbies, for equipment.
Most of these kids' entire lives are person-to-person, like private tutoring because of their special needs. Tobias stopped short of saying they were coddled yet had to try something different.
"I'll go around and try to navigate the practice and make sure everybody's covered, but we don't need the one-on-one," Tobias said. "We'll actually push kids that try to get away with stuff, a little stricter to them. Not yelling, but just kind of stirring in the parents' level. Parents are like, this is the greatest thing.
"Once they learn how to skate, everybody's on the same level. Everybody's going to do the drills no matter how long it takes somebody. That was a big change that I was happy to see, and I was happy to implement."
Games are played against teams from Westchester and New Jersey in two-minute shifts based on ability or awareness level. Kids return to school with their morale high, boasting that they competed in a hockey game. Parents have approached Tobias asking to write their child's college recommendation letter. Many stick with North Stars, ages ranging from 5 to a 45-year-old goalie.
"Not everyone dedicates their time to children like ours," said Janet Marte, another hockey parent and O'Ree Award nominator. "Everyone wants to work with elite athletes, someone who's going to make them shine. He does it because he truly cares, because our children matter. Being part of the Central Park North Stars, we can see what my son can do."
© Courtesy of Central Park North Stars
O'Ree, 90, is the NHL diversity ambassador for two decades and counting. He entered the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder with the Class of 2018, was the first in his sport to receive a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 and his No. 22 was retired by the Bruins on Jan. 18, 2022. The titular award has since 2017-18 been given to an individual who through the game of hockey has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.
Over time, Tobias learned about his legacy.
"He persevered," Tobias said. "I like the fact that he initially didn't think of himself, didn't realize he was the first Black player. He just built himself as a player."
Tobias is also persevering, admitting he looks better than he feels. The North Stars are his calling, his why and a healing balm.
"It's amazing," he said. "My wife (Ana) tells me if you could do the North Stars every day, you would never be sick. She's like, you don't understand how much better you look. You got a big smile on your face and you're out there. She knows what I'm going through, so it's great that I can still get out there."