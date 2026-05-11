O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Bill Tobias

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists, Bill Tobias:

NEW YORK -- Bill Tobias was having what he called a rough day 12 years ago.

He was headed to the rink to play hockey in an adult league and felt really sick. Though not life threatening, something was wrong. He classified it as a scary medical event, and that's when he made a promise to God.

"I said, 'Make this right and I'll do something,'" Tobias said.

Fast forward 12 years later and Tobias, age 64 and from the Upper East Side of New York City, is a finalist for the 2026 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover for his work with the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for city athletes with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. One winner from the United States and Canada will be announced and each receive $30,000 donated to a charity of their choice. The four remaining finalists get $10,000.

Tobias received the 2025 Emile Francis Award from the New York Rangers in honor of the team’s legendary coach and general manager from 1964-76 for community outreach and integrity promoting the growth of youth hockey. That calling from a greater power led him to become coach and team manager of Central Park in the nonprofit American Special Hockey Association providing children and adults with developmental disabilities a safe and supportive environment.

Since 2014, the ASHA has grown to 144 teams with 12,000 participants apart from skill level or any disability. Grateful parents seeing their kids grow from timid to assertive lined up in spades to nominate Tobias as the next community hero.

"Being a part of this program means I have a family," said Jennifer Neidig, a North Stars parent. "We are really part of a group that is not always included."

One day after Tobias’ health scare, he saw a flyer at Central Park's Lasker Rink calling for volunteers to work with a special needs hockey team. His playing experience was recreational roller hockey through his 20s including one year out of Long Beach, New York, an oceanfront town on the south shore of Nassau County, Long Island.