O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Kendal Troutman

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover in the United States and Hyundai in Canada is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, one winner from the United States and one from Canada will be announced in June.

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists: Kendal Troutman.

Kendal Troutman was excited to enroll her daughter in figure skating classes when she wanted to try it after seeing it on television during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“I wanted to expose my daughter to everything that I was not exposed to as a child,” said Troutman, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles.

But her excitement gave way to frustration as she tried to navigate her daughter, Amai Troutman, through a sport that didn’t feel welcoming.

“I was immediately confronted with lots of discriminatory barriers and eventually we quit because I realized that this sport is not for people like us,” Troutman said. “I just felt like we were in a space where we didn’t belong and where no one cared.”

Troutman turned her frustration into action in 2021 and founded 24 Degrees of Color, a program that introduces young people in underserved communities to ice sports in Los Angeles and helps guide their families through them.

Through her work, the 47-year-old Los Angeles native was named a finalist for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover.

“This means that my community and I are breaking down barriers,” Troutman said. “It means that my community has been impacted and kids see the possibilities. That's what it means to me to be recognized for this. I feel valued and seen and loved, and that feels good.”