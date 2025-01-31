NHL Buzz: Cooley out for Utah until after 4 Nations Face-Off

Utah Hockey Club

Logan Cooley is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20.

The forward had an assist in 19:50 of ice time during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past nine games.

"He finished the game, he was a warrior," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said Friday. "He battled through pain but now he will be out indefinitely."

Cooley is second on the team with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 50 games this season. He is one point from tying his NHL career high of 44 that he set last season.

Utah, which hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16), also is without forward Dylan Guenther, who was placed on injured reserve Jan. 8 because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. -- Matt Komma