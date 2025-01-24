NHL Buzz: Knies skating but remains out for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies skated prior to practice but will not play when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2) because of an upper-body injury. The forward is considered day to day.

"He went on the ice today for a little bit but I don't know how long it will be," coach Craig Berube said. "It's a tough one to tell right now."

Knies left a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets near the end of the second period after colliding with Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko and falling awkwardly into a linesperson along the boards in the neutral zone.

Bobby McMann will replace Knies at left wing on a line with center Auston Matthews and right wing Mitch Marner.

"Similar player," Berube said. "They are different in ways but he's got great speed and he should be doing the same thing Knies did, get in on the forecheck, create loose pucks, go to the net, all the work there. He's done that throughout the season so it could be a good fit."

Forward Jacob Quillan, who was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his NHL debut Saturday. He practiced at left wing on a line with center Fraser Minten and right wing Ryan Reaves.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz, who had a procedure Dec. 18 to remove a loose body from his knee, skated on his own prior to practice and took shots from goaltending coach Curtis Sanford.

Stolarz last played Dec. 12.

"He's doing great so that's very encouraging news and he's out there moving around, going down and stuff like that, so he's in a good spot right now," Berube said. "Not really [on a timeline yet], we're going to have to see him more and get him in full practices. But he's doing well. Probably maybe a little ahead of schedule, I'm not sure exactly on that. But I don't think it's going to be a whole lot longer." -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Tony DeAngelo signed a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Financial terms were not released.

The defenseman likely won't play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+), but could be an option against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN).

DeAngelo had 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 34 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League before mutually agreeing to terminate his contract Jan. 14.

He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. In 371 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, Flyers, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes, DeAngelo has 210 points (48 goals, 162 assists).

The Islanders announced Thursday that defenseman Noah Dobson is out week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and defenseman Mike Reilly has not played since Nov. 1 because of a concussion, followed by a heart procedure. -- Stefen Rosner