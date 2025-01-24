NHL Buzz: Knies skating but remains out for Maple Leafs

Islanders sign DeAngelo to 1-year contract; Carrier out long-term for Hurricanes

Knies_MapleLeafs_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies skated prior to practice but will not play when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNP, TVAS2) because of an upper-body injury. The forward is considered day to day.

"He went on the ice today for a little bit but I don't know how long it will be," coach Craig Berube said. "It's a tough one to tell right now."

Knies left a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets near the end of the second period after colliding with Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko and falling awkwardly into a linesperson along the boards in the neutral zone.

Bobby McMann will replace Knies at left wing on a line with center Auston Matthews and right wing Mitch Marner.

"Similar player," Berube said. "They are different in ways but he's got great speed and he should be doing the same thing Knies did, get in on the forecheck, create loose pucks, go to the net, all the work there. He's done that throughout the season so it could be a good fit."

Forward Jacob Quillan, who was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his NHL debut Saturday. He practiced at left wing on a line with center Fraser Minten and right wing Ryan Reaves.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz, who had a procedure Dec. 18 to remove a loose body from his knee, skated on his own prior to practice and took shots from goaltending coach Curtis Sanford.

Stolarz last played Dec. 12.

"He's doing great so that's very encouraging news and he's out there moving around, going down and stuff like that, so he's in a good spot right now," Berube said. "Not really [on a timeline yet], we're going to have to see him more and get him in full practices. But he's doing well. Probably maybe a little ahead of schedule, I'm not sure exactly on that. But I don't think it's going to be a whole lot longer." -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Tony DeAngelo signed a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Financial terms were not released.

The defenseman likely won't play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+), but could be an option against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN).

DeAngelo had 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 34 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League before mutually agreeing to terminate his contract Jan. 14.

He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. In 371 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, Flyers, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes, DeAngelo has 210 points (48 goals, 162 assists).

The Islanders announced Thursday that defenseman Noah Dobson is out week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and defenseman Mike Reilly has not played since Nov. 1 because of a concussion, followed by a heart procedure. -- Stefen Rosner

Carolina Hurricanes

William Carrier is "going to be [out] long-term now," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

The forward, who has missed the past 10 games because of a lower-body injury, is recovering from surgery.

"Not sure how long, but it's going to be, I would say, a couple months," Brind'Amour said. "... They just don't know how long the recovery is going to be."

Brind'Amour said the Hurricanes hope Carrier, who last played Jan. 4, is able to return before the end of the season.

Carrier has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games, and leads the Hurricanes with 136 hits.

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman is day to day because of an upper-body injury and did not dress for a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said Swayman's injury is minor and "popped up" during a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Swayman started the game but did not play in the third period.

Sacco said he was "cautiously optimistic" that Swayman would be available against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Goalie Michael DiPietro was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday and backed up Joonas Korpisalo against the Senators. -- Joe McDonald

Colorado Avalanche

Miles Wood could play return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT, SN, TVAS).

"He's coming on the trip, yeah. So hopefully everything goes smoothly," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after practice Thursday. "Tomorrow we're just meeting at the plane. Pregame skate in Boston, we'll make our decision then, see if he's good to go for Boston."

Wood has missed 26 games because of a back injury.

"Right before playoffs last year I kind of dealt with it, and then the offseason came and I felt great because I wasn't playing hockey," Wood said. "And then it just kind of sparked up again. It's very frustrating because I thought it was healed and then I tweaked it again, and then kind of went back to square one. So hopefully I don't have to deal with that again."

The forward practiced Thursday, splitting shifts on the fourth line with forwards Juuso Parssinen, Jere Innala and Chris Wagner.

"Probably ease him in a little bit here. He's been out a long time," Bednar said. "That's only his, I think, second practice with our team, just because we've had all these days off, and I think the last one was last week. So it's been long enough that he's been feeling good enough to join our team, but we just haven't had a bunch of skates, just with the schedule.

"So I wish he'd been with our team for another five, six skates even, but he's feeling good. I'd rather have him in the lineup, even if it's limited minutes."

Wood has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season. He also missed seven games earlier this season with an upper-body injury.

"I hope to be back [at] 100 percent, but knowing back problems and talking to players that have dealt with the same thing, it's going to be something I'll have to take care of throughout probably the rest of my career," he said. -- Ryan Boulding

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

NHL Draft Class

GR8 Chase: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky

Markstrom out 4-6 weeks for Devils with sprained MCL

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sundqvist fined $2,000 for embellishment in Blues game

1972 Canada Summit Series team to receive 2025 Keith Magnuson 'Man of the Year' award

Markstrom out 4-6 weeks for Devils with sprained MCL

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind Flames’ success

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Hertl looks to extend goal streak for Golden Knights vs. Stars

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Canada team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Sweden team

Forsberg scores twice, Predators edge Sharks for 5th straight win

NHL Buzz: Dobson out week to week for Islanders

McTavish, Killorn each scores twice, Ducks defeat Penguins to end 4-game skid

Ovechkin scores 875th career goal, Capitals shut out Kraken

Draisaitl, Hyman each has 3 points, Oilers score 6 to ease past Canucks