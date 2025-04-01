Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

OviCast produced by ESPN, TNT Sports to isolate Capitals captain in action

Gr8Chase-20022950
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin competes in his 20th NHL season, he continues “THE GR8 CHASE” toward a once unimaginable feat: breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in League history. Ovechkin netted career goal No. 890 on Sunday and sits four goals behind Gretzky (894), and five goals shy of breaking the all-time goals record. The National Hockey League reminds fans where to watch upcoming Washington Capitals games.

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Networks
Tuesday, April 1
7 p.m.    
Washington at Boston
MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1
Wednesday, April 2
7 p.m.    

Washington at Carolina

OviCast

TNT, Max, FDSNSO, MNMT, TVAS

truTV, Max

Friday, April 4      
7 p.m.    
Chicago at Washington

NHLN, SN, TVAS, CHSN, MNMT

Sunday, April 6
12:30 p.m. 

Washington at NY Islanders

Ovi Cast

TNT, Max, MNMT, SN360, TVAS

truTV, Max

Thursday, April 10
7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Washington

OviCast

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, SN1

ESPN+

Saturday, April 12
12:30 p.m.          

Washington at Columbus

OviCast

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

ESPN+

Sunday, April 13  
6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington  
MNMT, FDSNOH, SNE
Tuesday, April 15
8 p.m.

Washington at NY Islanders

OviCast

ESPN

ESPN+

Thursday, April 17
7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh

OviCast

ESPN, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

ESPN+

\ In the U.S., national Capitals games are available on ABC, ESPN, TNT and truTV. Out-of-market fans also can watch most games on ESPN+ with a subscription.*

\ In Canada, national Capitals games are available on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Prime Members also can tune in to “NHL Coast to Coast” on Thursdays to witness every Ovechkin moment as it happens.*

ESPN and TNT Sports will also separately produce and present OviCast, an alternate presentation for all remaining ESPN-produced and TNT-produced regular season Capitals games. Each OviCast will feature an isolated camera on Ovechkin in addition to Ovi’s record-breaking stats and information, alongside the traditional game feed.

Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season on Sunday – tied for the sixth most in the NHL. He has a goals-per-game rate of 0.65 this season, which puts him on pace to pass Gretzky and complete The Gr8 Chase against the Islanders at UBS Arena on April 15 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Ovechkin’s career average of 0.60 also has him tracking to break the record on the last day of the regular season at Pittsburgh on April 17 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and SN).

While creating a legacy on the ice, Ovechkin also is dedicated to leaving a lasting impact on childhood cancer research. From March 5, 2025, through the remainder of his career, Ovechkin will personally donate to pediatric cancer research for each goal he scores and his donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment! Click here to help make The Gr8 Chase mean even more by joining Ovi in donating to pediatric cancer research – 100% of funds raised go to lifesaving childhood cancer research through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

