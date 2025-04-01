Ovechkin pursuit of Gretzky's goals record to be covered nationally

\ In the U.S., national Capitals games are available on ABC, ESPN, TNT and truTV. Out-of-market fans also can watch most games on ESPN+ with a subscription.*

\ In Canada, national Capitals games are available on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Prime Members also can tune in to “NHL Coast to Coast” on Thursdays to witness every Ovechkin moment as it happens.*

ESPN and TNT Sports will also separately produce and present OviCast, an alternate presentation for all remaining ESPN-produced and TNT-produced regular season Capitals games. Each OviCast will feature an isolated camera on Ovechkin in addition to Ovi’s record-breaking stats and information, alongside the traditional game feed.

Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season on Sunday – tied for the sixth most in the NHL. He has a goals-per-game rate of 0.65 this season, which puts him on pace to pass Gretzky and complete The Gr8 Chase against the Islanders at UBS Arena on April 15 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Ovechkin’s career average of 0.60 also has him tracking to break the record on the last day of the regular season at Pittsburgh on April 17 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and SN).

While creating a legacy on the ice, Ovechkin also is dedicated to leaving a lasting impact on childhood cancer research. From March 5, 2025, through the remainder of his career, Ovechkin will personally donate to pediatric cancer research for each goal he scores and his donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment! Click here to help make The Gr8 Chase mean even more by joining Ovi in donating to pediatric cancer research – 100% of funds raised go to lifesaving childhood cancer research through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.