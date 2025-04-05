Ovechkin makes history by tying Gretzky's NHL goals record

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin bowed to Wayne Gretzky after tying his NHL goals record.
All that’s left for the encore is for Ovechkin to pass him.
With Gretzky watching from a suite in Capital One Arena on Friday, Ovechkin scored his 893rd and 894th goals to equal “The Great One” for the most in NHL history in the Washington Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
“I'm still a little shaking and still can't believe it,” Ovechkin said. “It's nice that my family is here, my mom, my wife, my kids, father-in-law, lots of friends came from lots of different cities. It's history. It's great for the game. It's great to do it here. It's special.”
After failing to convert on multiple chances late in the game for his record-breaking 895th goal, Ovechkin will next have the opportunity to make history when the Capitals visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).
“I'm so proud that we're tied,” Gretzky said. “I can live with that for 24 more hours. I can still say I'm tied for the most.”