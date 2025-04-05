Ovechkin makes history by tying Gretzky's NHL goals record

Ovechkin pulled to within one of Gretzky by scoring 3:52 into the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. On his second shift of the game, the 39-year-old slipped away from Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic and received a pass from Dylan Strome, who was behind the net, for a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle. The shot clanked off the far post before hitting goalie Spencer Knight on the back and dropping over the goal line.

When the goal counter in the corner of Capital One Arena was changed from 892 to 893, Gretzky applauded from his seat next to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman while the sellout crowd of 18,573 roared with delight.

“Every goal seems to get bigger and bigger and bigger,” Strome said. “The crowd was incredible. Everyone knew what was happening and to get the one early, and then just a matter of time before he got another.”

The Capitals trailed 3-2 entering the third period before tying it on a power-play goal at 3:46, which was credited to Strome after Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy accidently knocked the rebound of his shot into the net.

Ovechkin was nearby, though, so many in the crowd celebrated thinking he’d scored No. 894.

But if there was any disappointment when the fans learned the goal was Strome’s, it didn’t last long. With the Capitals again on a power play, defenseman John Carlson fed Ovechkin for one of his signature one-timers from the left circle that screamed into the net short side on Knight at 6:13 for the record-tying goal.

"It is a relief, obviously,” Ovechkin said. “I just talked to my family yesterday and my father-in-law ask, 'How do you keep your energy, your mind?' And I just said like, 'I just enjoy it,' because it's a huge opportunity. It's history. It's lots of attention. It’s friends love it, you guys love it, and it's great for the city and it's great for hockey because you turn on every sport channel and we're talking about a hockey game.

“We're talking about Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe. I think for kids and for a whole generation, it's huge.”