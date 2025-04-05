Ovechkin scores goal No. 893, now 2 from breaking NHL record

Capitals forward scores just 3:52 into game against Blackhawks to gain on Gretzky for all-time mark

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin moved within one goal of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 by scoring his 893rd goal for the Washington Capitals against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Ovechkin set up at the bottom of the right circle while Dylan Strome circled behind the net, with Ovechkin one-timing Strome's pass past Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight at 3:52 of the first period.

It was also Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season. This is Ovechkin’s 14th time in his 20 NHL seasons reaching 40 goals, increasing his NHL record total. Gretzky is second in League history in 40-goal seasons with 12.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin picks the corner for his 893rd career goal

Ovechkin also owns the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most 50-goals seasons (nine).

The 39-year-old left wing has 40 goals in 60 games this season to lead the Capitals despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 23. Ovechkin has 893 goals in 1,486 games, all with Washington, which selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 NHL regular-season games during 20 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers before retiring in 1999.

Gretzky has held sole possession of the NHL goal record since scoring his 802nd to surpass the previous mark of 801 goals held by Gordie Howe while playing for the Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.

Robertson slowly developed into offensive force for Stars