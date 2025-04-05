Ovechkin scores goal No. 893, now 2 from breaking NHL record

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin moved within one goal of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 by scoring his 893rd goal for the Washington Capitals against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Ovechkin set up at the bottom of the right circle while Dylan Strome circled behind the net, with Ovechkin one-timing Strome's pass past Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight at 3:52 of the first period.

It was also Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season. This is Ovechkin’s 14th time in his 20 NHL seasons reaching 40 goals, increasing his NHL record total. Gretzky is second in League history in 40-goal seasons with 12.