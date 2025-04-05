Young Capitals fan battling bone cancer meets Ovechkin, tours arena

Madison Smith, a normally chatty 12-year-old, said she was at a loss for words when Alex Ovechkin handed her a puck on Friday before the Washington Capitals faced the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena.

"I didn't even think," Madison said. "I was like, 'Yeah, okay, thank you.'"

Madison, her family and some of her doctors from Medstar Georgetown University Hospital were guests of Ovechkin and the Capitals as part of the "Gr8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer."

She watched the team's pregame warmup from the bench and was given a top-to-bottom tour of the arena.

"I was like, 'Wow, I'm the star today," said Madison, an Odenton, Maryland, resident. "Just getting all the fist bumps from all the players and getting the puck."

Ovechkin, in partnership with Hockey Fights Caner and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, is donating an equal amount of his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career in honor of his pursuit for the NHL all-time goal record.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the Capitals parent company, is matching Ovechkin's donations, 100 percent of which will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation. Fans can support the effort by donating $8, or any amount they can give, at made at v.org/GR8chase.