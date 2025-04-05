Ovechkin ties Gretzky's NHL record with 2 goals, Capitals edge Blackhawks

With Gretzky in attendance, Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:52 of the first period when his one-timer from the bottom of the right circle deflected off the left post, goalie Spencer Knight’s back and into the net.

He later gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead at 6:13 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from John Carlson on a power play.

Ovechkin's 894th goal was his 136th game-winner, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.

Ovechkin has scored 41 goals in 60 games this season, and has 19 goals in his last 26 games, including five goals while scoring in the past four games.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and Ryan Leonard scored his first NHL goal for the Capitals (49-18-9), who have won two of three. Carlson had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (21-45-10), who have lost five straight (0-4-1) and 11 of 12 (1-10-1). Landon Slaggert and Oliver Moore each had two assists, and Knight made 24 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi tied the score 1-1 at 13:55 of the first period when he scored at the right post off a pass across the crease from Slaggert.

Nazar gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead just 31 seconds into the second period when he received a pass from Oliver Moore and scored from the slot. The assist was Moore’s first NHL point.

Martin Fehervary tied the score 2-2 at 7:09. Connor McMichael’s shot trickled between Knight’s pads and Fehervary knocked the puck in.

Philipp Kurashev put Chicago ahead 3-2 at 7:19. Lindgren made the save on Slaggert’s shot, but Kurashev buried the rebound.

Strome tied the score 3-3 at 3:46 of the third period when his shot was deflected in front and knocked in by Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy.

Leonard scored into an empty net at 18:24 for the 5-3 final.