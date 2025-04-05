Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

WASHINGTON -- John Carlson moved the puck to Alex Ovechkin and watched history happen from the left face-off circle.
And as soon the puck went into the net at 6:13 of the third period, Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record with his 894th, a one-timer from the place well known as his office, Carlson pulled out an old Ovechkin celebration move.
He jumped into the glass, just like Ovechkin has done after scoring so many of his 894 goals, before joining the celebration that eventually included every Capitals player, a giant celebration scrum in the left corner.
As much as this was Ovechkin's moment, hockey history being made at Capital One Arena in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday with Gretzky in the building to watch the drama unfold, this too was also a major moment for Carlson.
In fact, in many ways it was fitting that Carlson had the primary assist on Ovechkin's record-tying goal. He is the second-most senior Capitals player behind Ovechkin, having been in Washington and teammates with Ovechkin since making his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2009.