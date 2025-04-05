Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

The Washington Capitals defenseman has played the second-most games with Ovechkin at 1,032, behind only Nicklas Backstrom's 1,059. He has the second-most assists on his 894 goals with 158, including his two on Friday, behind Backstrom's 279.

"I just think some things are meant to be and maybe that was just meant to be," Carlson said. "I've played with him the longest here that's playing tonight. It's a cool thing to have. You ask anybody they'd all say they'd be begging for it. I'm thrilled. I don't take it lightly. I think it's a special moment for us two that have been together for so long."

Carlson's role in the historic moment wasn't lost on his teammates and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery.

"One hundred thousand percent," center Dylan Strome said. "He's got the second-most assists on his goals. Very fitting. And from his office too. Just very fitting. Johnny was dishing all night tonight. He had the legs going. Very well deserving."

Carbery said he's had a sense that Ovechkin's chase for the record and the fact that he caught Gretzky on Friday has meant just a little bit more to Carlson and forward Tom Wilson because of their history with Ovechkin.

Wilson has been with the Capitals since the start of the 2013-14 season. He, Carlson, Ovechkin and Lars Eller are the four players on the team now that also played on the 2018 Stanley Cup winning team.

Eller, though, was traded out of Washington during the 2022-23 season before being brought back in a trade this season.

Carlson and Wilson are his longest-tenured active teammates.

"Having been with 'O' and been through this journey for so many years it means a little bit more to (Carlson and Wilson) because they've been riding right beside 'O' and they've won a Stanley Cup with him and they've been through the grind, been in the trenches with him," Carbery said. "I hope and I know they will sit back and appreciate the fact that they had massive impacts on this record and they played huge roles in 'O' being able to achieve that. I really appreciate that John's right in there on that goal because he has made a lot of great plays to 'O.' That's special that Johnny factors in on that goal."