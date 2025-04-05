Carlson creates 'special moment' on Ovechkin's historic goal

Capitals defenseman's latest assists help long-time teammate tie Gretzky's all-time record

ovi-carlson-sider

© Sophia Price/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- John Carlson moved the puck to Alex Ovechkin and watched history happen from the left face-off circle.

And as soon the puck went into the net at 6:13 of the third period, Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record with his 894th, a one-timer from the place well known as his office, Carlson pulled out an old Ovechkin celebration move.

He jumped into the glass, just like Ovechkin has done after scoring so many of his 894 goals, before joining the celebration that eventually included every Capitals player, a giant celebration scrum in the left corner.

As much as this was Ovechkin's moment, hockey history being made at Capital One Arena in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday with Gretzky in the building to watch the drama unfold, this too was also a major moment for Carlson.

In fact, in many ways it was fitting that Carlson had the primary assist on Ovechkin's record-tying goal. He is the second-most senior Capitals player behind Ovechkin, having been in Washington and teammates with Ovechkin since making his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2009.

CHI@WSH: Ovechkin scores twice against Blackhawks to tie all-time goals record

The Washington Capitals defenseman has played the second-most games with Ovechkin at 1,032, behind only Nicklas Backstrom's 1,059. He has the second-most assists on his 894 goals with 158, including his two on Friday, behind Backstrom's 279.

"I just think some things are meant to be and maybe that was just meant to be," Carlson said. "I've played with him the longest here that's playing tonight. It's a cool thing to have. You ask anybody they'd all say they'd be begging for it. I'm thrilled. I don't take it lightly. I think it's a special moment for us two that have been together for so long."

Carlson's role in the historic moment wasn't lost on his teammates and Capitals coach Spencer Carbery.

"One hundred thousand percent," center Dylan Strome said. "He's got the second-most assists on his goals. Very fitting. And from his office too. Just very fitting. Johnny was dishing all night tonight. He had the legs going. Very well deserving."

Carbery said he's had a sense that Ovechkin's chase for the record and the fact that he caught Gretzky on Friday has meant just a little bit more to Carlson and forward Tom Wilson because of their history with Ovechkin.

Wilson has been with the Capitals since the start of the 2013-14 season. He, Carlson, Ovechkin and Lars Eller are the four players on the team now that also played on the 2018 Stanley Cup winning team.

Eller, though, was traded out of Washington during the 2022-23 season before being brought back in a trade this season.

Carlson and Wilson are his longest-tenured active teammates.

"Having been with 'O' and been through this journey for so many years it means a little bit more to (Carlson and Wilson) because they've been riding right beside 'O' and they've won a Stanley Cup with him and they've been through the grind, been in the trenches with him," Carbery said. "I hope and I know they will sit back and appreciate the fact that they had massive impacts on this record and they played huge roles in 'O' being able to achieve that. I really appreciate that John's right in there on that goal because he has made a lot of great plays to 'O.' That's special that Johnny factors in on that goal."

CHI@WSH: Capitals celebrate with Ovechkin after he ties goals record

Ovechkin certainly appreciated it too. He didn't mention Carlson specifically by name, but he did say getting to where he is now wouldn't have happened without players like him.

"Without my boys, I would never reach that milestone," Ovechkin said.

Carlson said making the moment greater for him is that he will get to share it with his own family, that his kids and future grandkids and great-grandkids can now watch Ovechkin's historic goal and see him in the picture, passing the puck to help Ovechkin make history.

"In the grand scheme of things everybody wants to be that person, but he scores a lot so you can't be on the ice all the time," Carlson said. "So I think you take it with a grain of salt, but when you do get into that position it is special. It's a special memory for me and my family. This night would be extremely memorable regardless but certainly that's a nice touch after so many years with the guy.

"I think from a friendship standpoint it's a nice touch obviously for me to be involved in it. I think he'd probably say the same."

