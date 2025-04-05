Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin proved Friday that he will not set the NHL goals record by scoring into an empty net.
"I tell 'Carbs' (Capitals coach Spencer Carbery) right away, 'I don't want to do it,' " Ovechkin said.
The empty net was there for Ovechkin on Friday, wide open and waiting for the Washington Capitals forward to make history, for him to score goal No. 895, to set the record for most goals all time, to become the NHL's undisputed goal-scoring king.
But Ovechkin didn't take the bait late in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena.
Ovechkin won't go on the ice to score in a 5-on-6 situation until after he scores his record-breaking 895th goal with a goalie in the crease.
He can reach that milestone as soon as Sunday, when the Capitals play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (12:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, MNMT, SN360, TVAS).
"I appreciate that," Carbery said. "We have six games left and he wants to break the record and have that moment be where he's shooting a puck past a goalie."