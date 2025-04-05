Ovechkin passes on empty-net opportunity for record-breaking goal

The Blackhawks gave Ovechkin the chance at 895 and his 33rd NHL hat trick by pulling goalie Spencer Knight with just under two minutes left in the third period Friday.

Ovechkin didn't move from his spot on the bench when Knight came off the ice on the fly.

He did hop over the boards to go to the other side of the bench during a Chicago timeout after the Capitals iced the puck at 18:17.

The fans noticed and started to cheer, but when it was time to start play again, Ovechkin had to go back on the bench because forwards Nic Dowd, Andrew Mangiapane and Ryan Leonard were on the ice when Washington iced the puck. By rule they had to stay in the game.

However, at no point after Knight was pulled did Ovechkin get the urge to go on the ice, holding firm in his conviction that he doesn't want to set the NHL all-time goals record with an empty-net goal even though he has already scored an NHL-record 65 of them.

"'Stromer' [Dylan Strome] ask me, 'Carly' [John Carlson] ask me, everybody ask me, 'Do you want it? Do you want it?' " Ovechkin said. "I said, 'Let's wait.'"

Carbery still wanted to be sure on Friday, so he questioned Ovechkin when the situation came up, thinking nobody would blame him if he wanted the chance considering he was at home, he had dozens of family members in the building, and it could have completed a hat trick.

"I just wanted to confirm and make sure that he didn't want to go out," Carbery said. "It's hard because for us as coaches I just want to make sure that, are you sure in this moment, you know, hat trick, at home, and he didn't want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record."