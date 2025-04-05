Islanders defeat Wild to end 6-game skid, gain in East race

Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (33-32-10), who moved within five points of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Mats Zuccarello scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves for the Wild (41-29-7), who have lost four straight games (0-2-2). They remained four points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the second wild card from the Western Conference and two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card. Minnesota has played two more games than Calgary.

Zuccarello gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the second period. He gathered a rebound off the end boards and banked a shot off the back of Sorokin’s helmet and in from below the goal line.

Cizikas tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds later, deflecting a Dobson point shot under Gustavsson’s glove at 2:18.

Holmstrom put New York ahead 2-1 on the rush at 4:02. He sent the puck toward net from low in the right face-off circle, and his pass banked in off the right skate of Minnesota forward Frederick Gaudreau.

Dobson extended the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 3:36 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the point that went past Gustavsson’s blocker.

Wild defenseman Jake Middleton left the game at 11:04 of the second after being boarded by Islanders forward Bo Horvat. He skated off the ice with assistance from a trainer.