NHL Buzz: Laine could return from illness for Canadiens against Stars

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine will be a game-time decision for the Canadiens against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Victory+).

The forward has missed the past four games because of an illness. He has 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 13 games, with all of his goals coming on the power play.

Laine could replace Michael Pezzetta in the lineup; the forwards were the only two players on the ice for Montreal on Saturday morning following a 3-2 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Friday.

David Savard could also return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 35 games. Savard practiced Thursday but did not make the trip to Washington.

Jayden Struble will likely come out of the lineup if Savard plays; the defenseman played 5:09 and did not have a shift after the second period Friday. -- Sean Farrell