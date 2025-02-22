NHL Buzz: Crosby game-time decision for Penguins against Capitals

Eberle to return for Kraken; Tkachuk out for Panthers with lower-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby likely will be a game-time decision against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS).

The center played all four games for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including 19:13 in a 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game Thursday. But he had missed the Penguins' two games prior to the break for the 4 Nations because of an upper-body injury.

Crosby did not practice Friday.

Coach Mike Sullivan, who was U.S. coach, said he was under the impression Crosby's injury did not worsen during the best-on-best tournament.

"Sid and I talked briefly on the plane coming back here this morning," Sullivan said. "Right now we'll probably make him a game-time decision. He was obviously excused from practice today, but he's feeling good.

"He obviously played extremely well, which you guys witnessed. But in my short conversations with him, he felt pretty good from a health standpoint and where he's at. So, that's encouraging."

Evgeni Malkin is expected to return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for six games. He skated at first-line center, Crosby's usual position, on Friday alongside left wing Rickard Rakell and right wing Bryan Rust, who is expected to play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. -- Wes Crosby

Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle will return for the Kraken when they visit the Panthers on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG).

Eberle, a forward, had been out because of a pelvis injury sustained Nov. 14. The Kraken announced Nov. 22 that surgery was performed and would keep him out at least three months.

The Seattle captain also spent time with Coachella Valley of the AHL.

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said those workouts were extremely beneficial because of how much time Eberle has missed.

"He has had some practice time in [Coachella Valley] which included some contact and some physicality," Bylsma said Friday. "We have gotten that this week and, as he reacts to it, we'll make the judgement of when he gets back into a game. He's been doing pretty well. He has been practicing, and he didn't think [Seattle's] first practice was that hard because he has been practicing for two weeks. So, that's a good sign."

Eberle has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 17 games this season. -- George Richards

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will not play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG) because of a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured while playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have a timeline on Tkachuk’s potential return.

“He is going to get looked at Sunday and Monday,” Maurice said. “We’re going to have our people get their hands on him, and then we’ll have a real clear plan after that. … We’re going to let it settle down the next few days, get iced down, and then he’ll get looked at.”

Tkachuk sat out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, didn't play against Sweden on Monday and was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game Thursday.

He did not play in the third period or overtime.

Forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who helped Canada win the championship, did not participate in the morning skate but will play Saturday. -- George Richards

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid will be in the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1).

The center, who scored the championship-winning goal for Canada in its 3-2 overtime win against the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, was traveling from Boston on Friday and missed practice.

Coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid isn't a fan of missing time if he's available.

"Connor never wants to take any time off," Knoblauch said. "He wants to play, he always wants to be with his team, he always wants to be contributing. ... I've given him many options, say maybe the minutes were high last night, maybe you're better off not practicing the next day, but he's always wanting to be part of the team and not take time off."

Knoblauch said forward Matt Savoie will make his NHL debut Saturday. The 21-year-old is third among American Hockey League rookies with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 45 games for Bakersfield.

"We want to give him a little bit of leeway, runway, of playing and seeing where he fits in, whether he's an NHL player, if he's ready to help our team," Knoblauch said. "I absolutely believe he's a player that can play in the NHL. Is he a player that's going to move the needle and make our team better? That'll be time to tell. So far he's had three practices with us and we've been very impressed with him."

A roster move will have to be made prior to officially adding Savoie to the NHL roster. -- Adam Kimelman

Philadelphia Flyers

Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Rasmus Ristolainen and Egor Zamula will be available against the Oilers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1) after each missed time because of upper-body injuries.

All four practiced Thursday and Friday.

Tippett, a forward was injured Jan. 29 and has missed five games; Poehling has been out 11 since the forward was injured Jan. 16. Ristolainen, a defenseman, missed three games after being injured Feb. 2, and Zamula has been out eight games. The defenseman hasn’t played since Jan. 23.

Jakob Pelletier’s immigration paperwork has been finalized, and the forward is expected to make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames along with Andrei Kuzmenko on Jan. 30.

Assistant coach Brad Shaw said Friday that he expects forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim to play after each played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"As far as what the roster looks like tomorrow, I’m not really going to comment on that," Shaw said. "I would expect them to, yes. I'm not privy to what their status is so I would assume they're playing." -- Adam Kimelman

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin practiced Thursday and could play against the Sabres on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).

The Rangers announced Feb. 8 their No. 1 goalie would be out 1-2 weeks because of an upper-body injury. Shesterkin started the night before and made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins. He stayed down on the ice after a net-front scramble late in the first period but remained in the game after being checked on by a trainer.

Shesterkin is 18-19-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games this season.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Friday forwards Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, and defenseman Adam Fox, will meet the Rangers in Buffalo and are expected to play after playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Forward Mika Zibanejad, who missed Sweden's game against the U.S. at the 4 Nations on Monday because of an illness, practiced Friday after skating on his own Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway could return from a middle-body injury when the Sabres play the New York Rangers on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).

The forward, who had surgery for the injury in December, has missed 23 games. He had missed 10 games from Nov. 15-Dec. 8 because of the injury, returned Dec. 9 but played four games before leaving the lineup again.

"All plans are that he's ready to go," coach Lindy Ruff said.

Greenway skated at left wing with center Dylan Cozens and right wing Jack Quinn during practice this week.

He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games.

Mattias Samuelsson is available to play after being out the final two games before the break with a broken bone in his foot. The defenseman sustained the injury blocking a shot during a 4-3 win against the Devils on Feb. 2 but did not miss a shift.

"The foot just blew up, I couldn't really put it in my skate," Samuelsson said. "Let it heal before break, came back and [it's] fine."

Beck Malenstyn also could play after missing one game because of back spasms. The forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 4. He rejoined the Sabres at practice Wednesday after skating on his own Tuesday.

"He's feeling good injury-wise, and he dealt with the flu bug, too, at the same time," Ruff said. "He looks like he's in a good place."

Malenstyn practiced at his usual spot at left wing on the fourth line. -- Heather Engel

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier will return against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Victory+).

"The plan is playing tomorrow," the Devils captain said Friday. "I felt better again today [during practice], and I'm just trying to get back into the game mindset."

The center was placed on injured reserve Feb. 6, retroactive to Jan. 25, and missed six games because of an oblique injury. He has participated in all three practices this week.

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said center Jack Hughes will play Saturday after representing the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, was on the ice for some work prior to practice for the second time this week. He sustained a sprained MCL in his knee during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 22 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

"He's progressing," Keefe said. "He got a full goalie session today, his second practice now. He's been out for the early portion as scheduled before leaving the ice. He's not building up a full workload yet so he's not close to playing at this point. But he's certainly making his way to being closer to a full practice participant and that'll be the next step for him." -- Mike G. Morreale

Nashville Predators

Adam Wilsby will miss the remainder of the season because of an upper-body injury, and Zachary L'Heureux will be out week to week because of an upper-body injury.

Wilsby, a defenseman, signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract ($775,000 average annual value) with the Predators on Feb. 9. The contract begins with the 2025-26 season as a two-way contract and is a one-way contract for 2026-27. The rookie has five points (one goal, four assists) in 23 games this season. Wilsby, who was selected in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2020 NHL Draft, missed Nashville's final two games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Defenseman Andreas Englund is expected to replace Wilsby when the Predators host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT).

L’Heureux, a forward who was selected in the first round (No.27) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 45 games.

Forward Mark Jankowski was activated from injured reserve after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury.

The Predators announced earlier this week defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will be out 4-6 months because of a lower-body injury.

Nashville recalled defenseman Jake Livingstone from Milwaukee of the AHL on Friday. – Robby Stanley

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are expected to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO).

Neither forward practiced Friday after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday, which Canada won 3-2 in overtime against the United States.

Marner had two assists, including on the overtime goal by McDavid and was plus-2 in 18:00 of ice time. Matthews had two assists and was plus-1 in 20:47 of ice time for the U.S.

"They played the games, but they had time off there too from a physical standpoint," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "But there's a lot put into that game by both teams and players. I think emotionally it will be interesting to see. I think it's a mental grind to be in that environment shift after shift."

Forward Max Pacioretty is not expected to play Saturday while he continues to deal with "tightness." He skated prior to practice Friday.

"Didn't feel good enough with what happened the other day," Berube said. "He needs to get relief. It's not so much of an injury I don't believe, it's that he's got some tightness and things like that. He could come in tomorrow and feel a lot better. He said he felt better today which is good but just not capable of getting out there and practicing just yet."\

Forward Connor Dewar, who has missed the past seven games because of an upper-body injury, is expected to play Saturday. He practiced at right wing on a line with left wing Steven Lorentz and center David Kampf. -- Dave McCarthy

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck and Josh Morrissey won't play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW).

Hellebuyck played for the U.S. and Morrissey for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which ended with Canada's 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game in Boston on Thursday.

"They're flying back to Winnipeg right now and won't be going to St. Louis," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Friday.

Morrissey, a defenseman, did not play Thursday because of an illness. Hellebuyck, who started in goal, had been sick earlier in the week.

"The Swedish team got hit heavy, I know," Arniel said. "Every team got hit [with the flu]. It was just unfortunate it happened when it did for Josh. … He tried to go to the rink. When he woke up he was throwing up all day. He tried to hopefully feel better when he got there. It didn't go any better and he gave me a call when he was in an Uber going back to the hotel, so he ended up spending the night in the hotel watching, which is so unfortunate."

Arniel said the focus for both players is the stretch drive ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It's a situation that ... they [Morrissey and Hellebuyck] want to move on, they want to get going back," he said. "The biggest thing about them, they're all talking about our team and what we have to do for 26 games [remaining in the regular season], so that’s great to hear." -- Darrin Bauming

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko will play both games for the Blues this weekend, against the Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW) and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The defenseman played all four games at the 4 Nations Face-Off to help Canada win the best-on-best tournament, including 17:49 in a 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game Thursday.

"He's going to play both games, and he's going to play 24 minutes," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said Friday, alluding to Parayko's average ice time (24:13). "He's a physical specimen, he takes care of himself so well and he loves to compete, loves being a Blue.

"Thankfully he's only averaging 18 minutes there [at 4 Nations]."

Parayko was plus-1 with six shots on goal in 19:12 of ice time per game at the tournament.

Goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 31 saves for Canada on Thursday, likely will start Sunday with Joel Hofer playing Saturday, but Montgomery said he hasn't made a final decision yet.

Montgomery said Parayko and Binnington will get needed rest in between the coming days with the Blues coming out of the break playing six games in nine days.

"We're going to have to look to definitely give them more rest," he said. "They're going to have to play games for us, we know that. But if we're coming in, maybe we tell them to stay home a couple days so that they can regenerate the batteries because not only have they not had the break that we all had, but they're playing real intense ... the game [Thursday was] emotional, it's physically and mentally draining. They need a break from that." -- Lou Korac

Calgary Flames

Tyson Barrie was assigned to Calgary of the AHL on Friday.

The defenseman has three points (one goal, two assists) and is averaging 15:48 of ice time in 13 games this season. He played in five of the Flames' final seven games before the break for the 4 Nations after being scratched for 31 straight games.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract Oct. 3 after attending Flames training camp on a professional tryout, has 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists) in 822 regular-season games with the Flames, Predators, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Avalanche, and 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Calgary also recalled forward Adam Klapka from the AHL and re-assigned defenseman Yan Kuznetsov.

The Flames next play Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

