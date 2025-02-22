NHL Buzz: Crosby game-time decision for Penguins against Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby likely will be a game-time decision against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS).

The center played all four games for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including 19:13 in a 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the championship game Thursday. But he had missed the Penguins' two games prior to the break for the 4 Nations because of an upper-body injury.

Crosby did not practice Friday.

Coach Mike Sullivan, who was U.S. coach, said he was under the impression Crosby's injury did not worsen during the best-on-best tournament.

"Sid and I talked briefly on the plane coming back here this morning," Sullivan said. "Right now we'll probably make him a game-time decision. He was obviously excused from practice today, but he's feeling good.

"He obviously played extremely well, which you guys witnessed. But in my short conversations with him, he felt pretty good from a health standpoint and where he's at. So, that's encouraging."

Evgeni Malkin is expected to return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for six games. He skated at first-line center, Crosby's usual position, on Friday alongside left wing Rickard Rakell and right wing Bryan Rust, who is expected to play after missing one game because of a lower-body injury. -- Wes Crosby