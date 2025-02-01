NHL Buzz: Tavares, Knies likely back for Maple Leafs against Oilers

Miller to make Rangers debut following trade; Frost, Farabee each in for Flames; Gourde out 5-7 weeks for Kraken

Tavares Knies TOR

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies could each return to the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP).

"Good chance, so we'll see," coach Craig Berube said on Friday. "They're both important players for our team in all areas and when they are out we miss them but it would be great if we get them back for sure.

"We'll see. I mean, they seemed good today. Full practice, felt good."

Tavares has missed the past six games since sustaining a lower-body injury in practice on Jan. 16 when he fell awkwardly after he and defenseman Chris Tanev got caught up in each other's skates during a power-play drill. He was considered week to week.

Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season, averaging 18:17 of ice time.

"Yeah, it's just unfortunate circumstances in the corner. He's skating the one way and his foot just kind of clips me," Tavares said Friday. "But it kind of drags me at the same time. Traditionally, it just kind of usually just kind of clips you. And it kind of hooked my leg and stretched me out pretty good."

Knies has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22. He has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games this season.

"It just didn't feel comfortable with my shoulder," Knies said. "And that's kind of the reason I wanted to take some time, heal it up, and make sure I was 100 percent to go for the next game." -- Gerry Moddejonge

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller will make his debut for the Rangers against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The forward was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday along with Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Miller has 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games this season, the third of a seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed with the Canucks on Sept. 2, 2022.

"He is certainly one of the premier impact forwards in the NHL," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said Saturday. "He brings a unique combination of skill, size and physicality to our team. Not just helps us here in the short term, but will be a key part of our core moving forward.

"I think he's going to have a terrific impact not only on the ice but in our room. ... As you all know, he's a terrific 200-foot player, plays both sides of the puck, both special teams, physical element. High level of compete that we are excited to bring to our group."

Calgary Flames

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee will each make his debut with the Flames when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNDET).

Frost and Farabee were acquired on Thursday from the Philadelphia Flyers for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 draft.

"I think it's awesome," Farabee said. "Just for 'Frosty' and I it's a little bit of a fresh start for our careers. These guys are playing really well right now and in a great spot and hopefully we can add to that and help them keep it going."

Farabee, who has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 50 games, will play right wing on Calgary's top line with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. Frost, who has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games, will center a line with Yegor Sharangovich and Martin Pospisil.

"It's exciting for us both," Frost said. " Joel and I have been talking about it. In the moment, you're obviously sad to leave your teammates you've been with and group of guys. At the same time, I think both of us probably needed a fresh start anyway. In the hunt here. Hopefully we can come in and give the team a boost."

The Flames (25-18-7) are fourth in the Pacific Division and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks.

"You lose teammates, but you also recognize we're bringing in some guys that are going to make our team better," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "Players are smart. They know that. At the end of the day they're excited to have them and welcome them into our team." -- Aaron Vickers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin skated Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old center wore a white noncontact jersey during an optional morning skate. He will miss a third straight game when Pittsburgh hosts the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT).

Malkin was considered week-to-week after colliding with Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson at 10:15 of the first period in a 4-1 loss on Jan. 25.

"No, other than that he's at the next step, that he's starting to skate," coach Mike Sullivan said when asked if Malkin's status changed.

Malkin is fourth on the Penguins with 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 47 games after playing a full 82 games each of the previous two seasons. He was out four games with an upper-body injury before returning in a 4-2 home loss to the Kraken on Jan. 14.

Cody Glass, who has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 40 games, has replaced Malkin at second-line center. -- Wes Crosby

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy returned to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The defenseman had missed 13 games because of a groin injury sustained during the NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 31.

Murphy was paired with defenseman TJ Brodie against the Panthers on Saturday.

Murphy has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and is averaging 20:33 of ice time in 38 games this season.

"We're not going to play him 30 minutes, but we will play him and see how he responds the next day," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said Friday. "We will have a little bit of practice time before our next game, so hopefully we can ease into it a bit here."

With Murphy returning to the lineup, defenseman Nolan Allan was be scratched. -- George Richards

Utah Hockey Club

Logan Cooley is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20.

The forward had an assist in 19:50 of ice time during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Cooley is second on the team with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 50 games this season, including eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past nine games.

"He finished the game, he was a warrior," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. "He battled through pain but now he will be out indefinitely."

Utah also is without forward Dylan Guenther, who was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 8 because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. -- Matt Komma

New York Islanders

Semyon VarlamovVarlamov will be out indefinitely, general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

The 36-year-old goalie sustained a lower-body injury in their 5-4 overtime loss against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 30. On Jan. 9, Lamoriello said that Varlamov had resumed skating and was taking shots, but that has stopped.

"He'll be out indefinitely," Lamoriello said. We have no update on that. That's a total rehab situation at this point. … He hasn't been [taking shots]. We've all held him off the ice right now."

Defenseman Ryan Pulock, who sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25, and defenseman Noah Dobson, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 20, will hopefully be skating during the break for the Four Nations Face-Off.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg, who sustained an upper-body in the win against Carolina, could be back after the break.

"That's a four-week situation," Lamoriello said. "It's right at four, but everything went well, and the rehab, we'll see how it takes. Everybody takes different, but hopefully, he'll be back pretty close to the end of the break, from all indications from what the doctors told us."

Defenseman Adam Boqvist, who the was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Friday, will play Saturday.
"I'm excited," Boqvist said. "It's a fresh start, and this group has been on a roll lately, so I'm excited to join that [...] I can play anywhere, wherever the coach wants me to play." -- Stefen Rosner

Seattle Kraken

Yanni Gourde is expected to be out 5-7 weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery on Friday, general manager Ron Francis said.

Gourde has not played since Jan. 2, when he had 16:24 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. He has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 35 games this season.

Seattle hosts the Calgary Flames on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1).

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway took part in an optional morning skate Friday, his first with the Sabres since having surgery for a mid-body injury in December.

The forward, who has missed 19 games, hasn't played since Dec. 15. Although there is no set return date, Greenway isn't expected to return prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held Feb. 12-20.

"It'll just be based on how he's making out, how he's feeling," coach Lindy Ruff said. "This is the first step. More of a non-contact and morning day skate, and just gradually escalate the physicality in practice and one-on-one stuff and see where he's at. No set date. Just how he progresses will get us to where we need to go."

Greenway missed 10 games from Nov. 15 to Dec. 8 with the injury before returning Dec. 9. He played four games before exiting Buffalo's morning skate early on Dec. 17.

"Other things started to be impacted (by the injury)," Greenway said. "It was almost just going to be maybe sort of a domino effect. I just figured it was probably best to just get rid of all possibilities."

Greenway has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games. -- Heather Engel

