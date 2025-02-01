NHL Buzz: Tavares, Knies likely back for Maple Leafs against Oilers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies could each return to the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP).

"Good chance, so we'll see," coach Craig Berube said on Friday. "They're both important players for our team in all areas and when they are out we miss them but it would be great if we get them back for sure.

"We'll see. I mean, they seemed good today. Full practice, felt good."

Tavares has missed the past six games since sustaining a lower-body injury in practice on Jan. 16 when he fell awkwardly after he and defenseman Chris Tanev got caught up in each other's skates during a power-play drill. He was considered week to week.

Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season, averaging 18:17 of ice time.

"Yeah, it's just unfortunate circumstances in the corner. He's skating the one way and his foot just kind of clips me," Tavares said Friday. "But it kind of drags me at the same time. Traditionally, it just kind of usually just kind of clips you. And it kind of hooked my leg and stretched me out pretty good."

Knies has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 22. He has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games this season.

"It just didn't feel comfortable with my shoulder," Knies said. "And that's kind of the reason I wanted to take some time, heal it up, and make sure I was 100 percent to go for the next game." -- Gerry Moddejonge