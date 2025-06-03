2025 NHL Awards will air prior to Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

NEW YORK -- The best players and coaches from the 2024-25 season will be celebrated in the 2025 NHL Awards, a one-hour special that will premiere on June 12, at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada, before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Produced by NHL Productions and 45 Live/Texas Crew Productions, the show will be hosted by actor Isaiah Mustafa. The Hart Memorial Trophy and Vezina Trophy winners will be revealed for the first time in the 2025 NHL Awards program.

The show will highlight all NHL Award winners this season, some of whom will be revealed in a series of special surprise video announcements across all League platforms leading up to the June 12 program. The first player in the series so honored was Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who was in a team meeting when he received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Frank J. Selke Trophy in a special presentation from several patients of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

In addition to being an avid hockey fan and L.A. Kings loyalist, Isaiah Mustafa is an actor, former professional football player, and the reason Old Spice’s sales skyrocketed 107% in 2010. Best known as “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” Mustafa rode a horse straight into pop culture legend -- shirtless, charming, and casually holding two tickets to that thing you love and body wash, while redefining what a commercial icon could be. He currently stars as fan favorite John Sampson in the NAACP Award-winning Amazon Prime Video series Cross, opposite Aldis Hodge’s Alex Cross.

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET, in a rematch of the epic showdown between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. All Stanley Cup Final games will air on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S., and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.