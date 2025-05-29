'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 roster announced

Toronto, ON – Prime Video today announced the latest roster of players for season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL set to premiere in fall 2025. The new season of the critically acclaimed docuseries from Box to Box and NHL Productions features an unprecedented lineup that spans eras of hockey excellence, including Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars; Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings; Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild; Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins; and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Brendan Shanahan. Returning players include Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs alongside previously announced Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes; Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets; and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL takes viewers behind the scenes of the National Hockey League, delivering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens, and the high-stakes world of professional hockey. This season will grant even more access to the NHL’s most captivating action from regular season showdowns to Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s triumphant quest to become the NHL all-time goals leader to the current adrenaline-charged Stanley Cup Playoffs battles and the star-studded 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Season 2 will continue to feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them – including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

"We continue to pull back the curtain on hockey like never before," said Shaun Alperin, Head of Content, Prime Video, Canada. "From in-depth conversations with iconic players like Sidney Crosby to the Tkachuk brothers' fierce rivalry, an all-access look into the current playoffs and so much more, this season captures the full spectrum of NHL excellence. Customers will experience the raw emotion, family dynamics, and intense competition that drives these athletes, both on and off the ice."

“Season 1 of FACEOFF really struck a chord. We promised a behind-the-scenes look at the best hockey players in the world, and the response was incredible,” said Steve Mayer, NHL President, Content & Events. “We followed players through unforgettable moments—welcoming a new baby, the pressure of a Game 7, and everything in between. For Season 2, we’re going even deeper: more players, more access, and more emotion. From the global stage of the 4 Nations Face-Off to the pressure-packed life of a team president, and the heartbreak of a team dealing with devastating loss—it’s raw and real. You will truly go inside the NHL.”

Paul Martin, Co-Founder of Box To Box added, “We couldn’t be more excited to continue taking audiences behind the scenes of life in the NHL from the perspectives of such formidable and charismatic individuals. We constantly strive to capture as many facets of the NHL experience as possible, and we feel that our roster of players this season – both new and returning – embodies the heart, perseverance, and competitiveness that makes this sport so compelling.”

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL | Season 2 Participants

Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild)

Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars)

Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)

Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars)

Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings)

Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets)

William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)*

Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars)

Brendan Shanahan (Hockey Hall of Fame inductee)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)*

Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

*returning from Season 1

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box; Steve Mayer for NHL Productions; and showrunner Daniel Amigone.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which streams all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English through 2024-2026, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whip around show on Thursday nights. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is the fifth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered to critical and fan acclaim, plus the recently launched This is Hockey, featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, Season 1, is available now on Prime Video.

About Amazon

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey and PWHL in Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; The Championships, Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

About BOX TO BOX

Box To Box is a multiple award-winning content studio, based in London, Paris and Los Angeles. Specializing in high-end feature documentaries, series and formatted factual entertainment, Box To Box is at the forefront of pushing storytelling to new heights. Box To Box has become the benchmark for premium unscripted content, producing insightful storytelling that challenges the norms of the traditional formats – both in the sports world and beyond. They are the team behind the international phenomenon FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE, BREAK POINT, FULL SWING, TOUR DE FRANCE: UNCHAINED, SIX NATIONS: FULL CONTACT and SPRINT all for Netflix, MAKE OR BREAK for Apple TV+ and many more. They are also renowned for major feature documentaries like the Oscar-winning AMY, SUPERSONIC, MARADONA and SENNA. Recent series include WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN for Apple TV+ and THE BILLIONAIRE, THE BUTLER AND THE BOYFRIEND for Netflix.

Box To Box is currently in production on MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER for Apple TV+, BERLUSCONI: CONDEMNED TO WIN for ESPN, and an untitled Lewis Hamilton project for Apple TV+.

About NHL Productions

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League’s award-winning production company, focused on documenting, preserving, and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s social and digital platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and the NHL’s YouTube Channel – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup has included FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, Quest For The Stanley Cup, Road To The NHL Winter Classic, Saving Sakic, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, Behind The Glass, NHL All-Star All Access, Hat Trick Trivia, Stanley Cup Live, and many more. Welcome to the NHL earned a 2023 Sports Emmy Award.