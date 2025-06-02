Barkov repeats as Selke Trophy winner voted as best defensive forward

Panthers captain top choice on 96 of 191 ballots for 1,363 voting points

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is the 2024-25 recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Panthers’ captain was in a team meeting when he received the award in a special surprise presentation from several girls and boys from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The surprise also included his accepting the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

A Selke finalist in four of the past five seasons, Barkov captured the award for the third time, following wins in 2020-21 and 2023-24. He joins Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk and Rod Brind’Amour as back-to-back winners in the past quarter-century. Barkov appeared on 173 of the 191 ballots and was the top choice on 96 for 1,363 voting points. Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart, a Selke finalist for the first time, finished second in voting with 837 points, including 29 first-place votes. Reinhart was followed closely by first-time Selke finalist Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who also garnered 29 first-place votes in collecting 828 points.

Barkov and Reinhart are the first teammates ever to finish 1-2 in Selke Trophy voting. Overall, this marks the first time in 23 years that teammates have swept the top two positions for a voted NHL Award. In 2001-02 the top 2 vote-getters for the Norris Trophy were Nicklas Lidstrom and Chris Chelios (Detroit Red Wings), while the leaders for the Calder Trophy were Dany Heatley and Ilya Kovalchuk (Atlanta Thrashers).

Barkov helped the Panthers rank among the NHL’s top 10 clubs in goals-against per game (7th, 2.72), penalty-killing percentage (10th, 80.7%) and shots-against per game (5th, 26.2). He ranked fourth among NHL forwards in the puck possession metric SAT% (59.3%), with Florida accounting for 59.3% of all shot attempts 5-on-5 when Barkov was on the ice. The puck was in the offensive zone for 46.7% of the time Barkov was on the ice at even strength according to NHL EDGE tracking data, ranking in the 98th percentile among NHL skaters, and in the defensive zone for just 35.5% of the time (97th percentile).

2024-25 Selke Trophy Voting

Pts (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 1363 (96-31-28-14-4)

2. Sam Reinhart, FLA 837 (29-36-42-24-13)

3. Anthony Cirelli, TBL 828 (29-49-21-25-15)

4. Nico Hischier, NJD 477 (11-19-30-21-21)

5. Jack Eichel, VGK 256 (5-12-12-16-14)

6. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 235 (1-18-11-11-11)

7. Mitch Marner, TOR 177 (3-5-12-10-22)

8. Anze Kopitar, LAK 125 (2-3-7-11-16)

9. Brandon Hagel, TBL 115 (3-5-4-7-9)

10. Adam Lowry, WPG 115 (3-4-4-9-10)

11. Jordan Staal, CAR 108 (5-1-3-8-12)

12. Seth Jarvis, CAR 96 (2-2-3-12-11)

13. Nick Suzuki, MTL 28 (0-1-2-2-5)

14. Auston Matthews, TOR 22 (1-0-2-0-2)

15. Alex Tuch, BUF 20 (0-1-0-3-4)

16. Marcus Foligno, MIN 19 (1-0-1-1-1)

17. Phillip Danault, LAK 17 (0-1-1-1-2)

18. Vincent Trocheck, NYR 13 (0-0-2-1-0)

19. Mark Stone, VGK 11 (0-1-0-1-1)

20. Sebastian Aho, CAR 10 (0-0-2-0-0)

21. Robert Thomas, STL 10 (0-0-1-1-2)

22. Aliaksei Protas, WSH 9 (0-0-0-2-3)

23. Pierre-Luc Dubois, WSH 8 (0-1-0-0-1)

24. Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN 8 (0-0-1-1-0)

25. Claude Giroux, OTT 7 (0-1-0-0-0)

t-26. Warren Foegele, LAK 6 (0-0-0-2-0)

t-26. Dylan Holloway, STL 6 (0-0-0-2-0)

t-26. Brayden Point, TBL 6 (0-0-0-2-0)

t-29. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 5 (0-0-1-0-0)

t-29. Logan O’Connor, COL 5 (0-0-1-0-0)

t-31. Sidney Crosby, PIT 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

t-31. Bo Horvat, NYI 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

t-31. Elias Lindholm, BOS 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

t-31. Sean Monahan, CBJ 3 (0-0-0-1-0)

35. Mikael Backlund, CGY 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

36. Nic Dowd, WSH 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

t-37. Quinton Byfield, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Roope Hintz, DAL 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Jordan Kyrou, STL 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Anton Lundell, FLA 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Ilya Mikheyev, CHI 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Evan Rodrigues, FLA 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

t-37. Pius Suter, VAN 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

(10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)

