Barkov awarded King Clancy Trophy for noteworthy humanitarian contribution in community

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is the 2024-25 recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The Panthers’ captain was in a team meeting when he received the award in a special surprise presentation from several girls and boys from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The surprise also included his accepting the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

Barkov has been a long-time supporter of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, a leading pediatric hospital that supports children with cancer, blood disorders, heart transplants, emergency care, and rehabilitation.

Since 2019, he has been donating $1,600 for every goal scored and $800 for every assist during the regular season and playoffs as part of his #BarkovScores4JoeD initiative. To date, he has donated more than $420,000 to the hospital. His contributions have helped fund their state-of-the-art playroom, as well as an expansion of their facility, allowing them to treat more complex and critical conditions.

His support also includes frequent hospital visits where he plays video games, does arts and crafts, and plays air hockey with kids who are too ill to leave the facility. Barkov participates in an annual holiday visit to help lift the spirits of the kids and their families. And this past summer, he brought the Stanley Cup to the hospital, sharing the achievement with the community he refers to as his family.

The Panthers captain provides a suite to host children’s hospital patients, families, doctors, nurses and staff at home games throughout the season.

“During my first visit, I didn’t speak English too well. I saw everything going on – how incredible the healthcare workers are, and how special the kids are – but I couldn’t really say anything. Now, I’ve gotten more comfortable with talking. I get to connect with the staff, the kids, and their families. I do what I can to give these kids a reason to smile,” said Barkov in a special essay for NHL.com.

Barkov will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. In addition, the Panthers are eligible to receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL, as directed by Barkov, to organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Trophy. The winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

