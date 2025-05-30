Stanley Cup Final to begin Wednesday, June 4

Defending champion Panthers will face Oilers in rematch

edm-fla-graphic
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers against the Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4.

Based on their superior regular-season point total, the Oilers will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Panthers will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Tuesday, June 3. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day will be announced when available.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, June 4: 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Friday, June 6: 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Monday, June 9: 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, June 12: 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, June 14: 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Tuesday, June 17: 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Friday, June 20: 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max

* if necessary

