NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Broadcast, featuring 32 rescue dogs, will premiere June 6 on TruTV

stanley-pup-2025-graphic
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League’s (NHL) ‘Stanley Pup,’ a friendly competition featuring adoptable rescue dogs, will air in the U.S. and Canada in June to celebrate the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final. This year, all 32 NHL teams will be represented by a four-legged friend, many of which will be available for adoption from a shelter or rescue group. Dog “players” Sidney Pawsby, Dustin Woof, Filip Fursburg, Taylor Howl and more will showcase their adorable canine skills “on ice” (see player cards here).

TUNE IN: The 90-minute show will premiere June 6 on TruTV in the U.S. (2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet in Canada (3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET). All air dates and times listed below.

Stanley Pup Air Dates and Times

Network
Air Date/Time
TruTV

June 6, 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

June 9, following Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Sportsnet

June 6, 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET (SN)

June 8, 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET (SN360)

June 9, 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET (SN1)

NHL Network
June 8, 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

‘Stanley Pup’ will also air on Monumental Sports Network on June 15 at 5:30 p.m. ET for fans in the Washington, D.C. region and across NHL digital platforms.

WHO: Special appearances by celebrity dog lovers include: Tim Allen, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve.

NHL players including Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Tyler Toffoli (San Jose Sharks), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Alex Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), and Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) will introduce participating dogs in support of local pet adoption in their cities. Color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Michelle Gingras reporting rink side.

MORE: ‘Stanley Pup’ is executive produced by Michael Levitt for Michael Levitt Productions, Steve Mayer (President, NHL Content & Events) and Matt Nicholson (NHL Group Vice President, Production & Creative Development) for NHL Productions, and Jim Kowats and Aimee Brillhart for Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

The national nonprofit organization Petco Love will once again provide the dogs in the competition through their shelter partners across the country to spotlight the joy of pet adoption, and BISSELL and Blue Buffalo join this year as sponsors.

Additional highlights from the ‘Stanley Pup,’ including behind-the-scenes content, will be available on NHL.com/StanleyPup. For more information about dogs available for adoption in your area, visit PetcoLove.org/StanleyPup.

stanley-pup-graphic

