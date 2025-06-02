NHL Network announces Stanley Cup Final programming

NHL Network’s 2025 Stanley Cup® Final coverage begins with NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada’s Rogers Place on Tuesday, June 3 at 3 p.m. ET. NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek is set to host interviews with numerous Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers players throughout the day, while Erika Wachter, Stu Grimson and Cory Schneider will break down the conversations and preview the series.

Game 1 coverage between the Oilers and Panthers will provide four-plus hours of pregame coverage on the championship rematch on Wednesday, June 4 beginning with NHL Tonight: First Shift at 4 p.m. ET, co-hosted by E.J. Hradek and Brian Boyle. NHL Network’s Kathryn Tappen alongside Jason Demers and Mike Rupp will set the scene on NHL Now at 5 p.m. ET, before Jamison Coyle, Boyle, Mike Johnson and Rupp will lead viewers up to puck drop on NHL Tonight® at 6 p.m. ET. The team will recap the action immediately following Game 1 of the Oilers-Panthers matchup.

Featuring wall-to-wall highlights, breakdowns and conversations, hosts Jamison Coyle and Kathryn Tappen will be joined by analysts Brian Boyle, Jason Demers, E.J. Hradek, Billy Jaffe, Mike Johnson, Mike Rupp and Cory Schneider throughout the Stanley Cup Final. NHL Network’s Billy Jaffe and Kathryn Tappen will be serving as network Stanley Cup Final reporters throughout the series, while analyst Cory Schneider will provide coverage of the series when it moves to Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena. Host Tony Luftman and analyst Ken Daneyko will provide coverage on travel days throughout the series from the NHL Network studios. Stanley Cup Final content will be highlighted across NHL Network’s social media platforms, including clips from NHL Tonight: First Shift, NHL Now and NHL Tonight.