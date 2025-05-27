Tickets for 2026 Winter Classic between Rangers, Panthers on sale June 4

NEW YORK – Tickets to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game featuring the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, in Florida on Jan. 2, 2026 will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 4, the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced. The Panthers-Rangers matchup will be the first-ever NHL outdoor game staged in the Sunshine State and the first of two scheduled for the 2025-26 season.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the NHL Winter Classic starting Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. ET, here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

In addition to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the state of Florida will host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins. Ticket information for the Feb. 1, 2026 outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be announced at a later date.

The two outdoor contests will celebrate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades. In the more than 30 years since the NHL expanded into Florida, the Panthers and Lightning have enjoyed significant success, including most recently with each of the last five Stanley Cup Final series featuring one of the Florida franchises.

The Panthers captured their first Stanley Cup championship in 2024. The team is currently facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final on their quest for a back-to-back championship.

The NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2026 edition marking the 17th NHL Winter Classic. The 2025-26 schedule will include the 44th and 45th NHL regular-season outdoor games overall. To date, the League’s regular season outdoor games have attracted a total of 2,240,068 fans. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic here and on the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series here.