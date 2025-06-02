'NHL in ASL' to return for 2025 Stanley Cup Final

NEW YORK -- NHL in ASL, a Sports Emmy-nominated alternate telecast dedicated completely to the Deaf and hard of hearing community using American Sign Language, returns for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. The NHL in partnership with P-X-P will produce every game of the Stanley Cup Final, for the second year in a row, with the telecasts made available to stream on MAX in the U.S. and Sportsnet+ in Canada.

NHL in ASL, presented by Scotiabank in Canada, will once again feature Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL during each game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. This first-of-its-kind broadcast will expand in 2025 with player interviews live from both Rogers Place and Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, respectively, and continue to provide a fully immersive and accessible viewing experience for fans.

“Last year during the Stanley Cup Final, we became the first pro sports league to put together a live game broadcast just for the Deaf and hard of hearing community — and it was a big moment for us. Since then, we’ve kept that momentum going by growing our NHL in ASL content all season long,” said Steve Mayer, President of NHL Content and Events. “The work that goes into making these broadcasts happen is amazing to see, and we’re really proud to wrap up this season with something special for our fans.”

NHL in ASL will feature Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P, and co-host Noah Blankenship, as well as remote correspondent David McGregor during intermissions. McGregor is a Deaf professional referee based out of Vancouver, B.C. and has been a guest on previous telecasts.

“We were thrilled by the incredibly positive response from the Deaf community during our first-ever NHL in ASL Stanley Cup Final broadcast,” said Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P. “We are absolutely delighted to return this year to broadcast the Stanley Cup Final to fans in American Sign Language once again.”

The broadcasters will provide ASL visual descriptions of all plays as well as referee calls and rule explanations to clarify decisions made on the ice, and tactical replay analysis of goals and other impact plays. Graphic visualizations will include a large, metered, real-time bar that demonstrates crowd noise levels to viewers, specifically around certain events like goals and penalties. Also included will be custom visual emotes to depict goals, penalties, the intensity of a hit, and whether a puck hits the post/crossbar.

The Stanley Cup Final will be the finale of Season 2 of NHL in ASL which has included weekly highlight reels featuring top goals of the week with ASL commentary, and broadcasts of major NHL tentpole events including the Discover NHL Winter Classic, Hockey Day in Canada and NHL Stadium Series.

For more information and for additional NHL in ASL content, please visit: https://www.nhl.com/fans/nhl-in-asl