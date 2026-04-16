Mehta hired as Devils general manager

Sunny Mehta was named general manager of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The 48-year-old replaced Tom Fitzgerald, who was fired on April 6.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sunny and his wife, Nicole, back home to New Jersey,” Devils managing partner David Blitzer said. “We quickly realized this job was in high demand and were incredibly fortunate to meet with many qualified candidates. Sunny’s familiarity with our organization and experience with a two-time Stanley Cup-winning team are characteristics that will serve as a foundation for future success. Our expectations are to be a perennial playoff team and compete for the Stanley Cup, and I look forward to Sunny leading us there.”

Mehta spent the previous six seasons with the Florida Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM and head of analytics. During those three seasons, the Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.

Mehta started in the NHL as a consultant with the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2010-11 season. Three years later, he was hired by Blitzer as the director of hockey analytics for New Jersey, where he spent four seasons working under GMs Lou Lamoriello and Ray Shero.

Mehta also consulted for the Washington Capitals during the 2019-20 season before joining Florida.

“This is a dream come true for a New Jersey kid who grew up watching Devils’ practices just 20 minutes away in Totowa,” Mehta said. “After meeting with David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Bob Myers, and other members of the organization, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. Thank you to Vinnie Viola, Bill Zito and the entire Florida Panthers organization for a fantastic six years and for the opportunity to take the next step in my professional career. New Jersey has a tremendous young core that will be looking to get back to being a contender, a complement of young assets and draft picks, and a passionate fan base hungry for success. I was fortunate enough to watch the New Jersey Devils raise three Stanley Cups (1995, 2000, 2003), and am excited to get to work to return to that level.”

New Jersey (42-37-3) finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division this season. Since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, the Devils have only qualified for the playoffs three times (2018, 2023, 2025), winning one series in that span (2023 Eastern Conference First Round).