Mehta excited to start ‘dream job’ as Devils general manager

Those talented players include captain Nico Hischier and fellow forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, all part of the core for New Jersey, which hasn't advanced past the second round in their tenures.

"I've actually already gotten a chance to reach out to pretty much all of the players and all of the staff," Mehta said. "I've had more detailed conversations, for example, with Nico and Jack and a few other guys, and I mean, I'm just nothing but excited. All they've exuded to me is a passion. They're all, frankly, pretty (ticked) off that they're not in the playoffs, which I love. And there's nothing that I can sort of think of in that regard to believe that we can't get over this hurdle. There's not a doubt in my mind."

Although Mehta stressed that it was early in his tenure as GM, he does have decisions to make, including regarding the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. After Fitzgerald was fired and prior to Mehta being hired, Keefe said he would "be part of an evaluation process" after the season.

"For the short term, going forward, there's going to be a period of assessment of all players, coaches, and staff; no decisions have been made on anything pertaining to that," Mehta said.

Hischier will be entering the final year of a seven-year, $50.7 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value) and is eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.

The Devils also have three pending unrestricted free agents -- forwards Evgenii Dadonov and Zack MacEwen, and defenseman Dennis Cholowski -- and four restricted free agents -- forwards Arseny Gritsyuk and Paul Cotter, defenseman Simon Nemec and goalie Nico Daws.

"Specific players and personnel, it's Day 2 still for me," he said. "So that's something I'll kind of think about and that'll be part of the evaluation process in the offseason."

Mehta had great success in Florida, but said that's now in the past. He's ready for a new challenge, in his home state, helping his home team be a contender again.

"What drives me most is there's obviously just no better feeling than lifting that Stanley Cup," he said. "It's indescribable. ... I absolutely think we have the pieces."