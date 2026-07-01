Hischier signs 5-year, $58 million contract with Devils, says New Jersey ‘has been home for me’

The contract came one day after Mehta made several roster moves, trading goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves. The Devils also signed forward Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year contract.
Hischier acknowledged the difficult part of seeing teammates leave, but said movement is part of the business.
"I’m excited that we have some new guys in, and obviously excited too for (Boqvist)," Hischier said. "We were in the same draft class, so I'm excited to have him back (Boqvist played in New Jersey from 2019-23). On the other hand, (goalie) Markstrom had been great for us; obviously I wish him the best."
Hischier had 66 points, including 28 goals and 38 assists, in 82 games last season while averaging 20:43 of ice time. He also won 55.8 percent of his face-offs, continuing to serve as one of New Jersey's most trusted players in all situations.
Since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 488 points (199 goals, 289 assists) in 609 regular-season games. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past five seasons and has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 playoff games.
Named captain on Feb. 20, 2021, Hischier has become the face of the Devils' leadership group.
That goal remains central for Hischier, who said winning a Stanley Cup with the team that drafted him would "mean the world."
"Back in 2017, New Jersey gave me the chance to fulfill my dream in playing in the NHL," Hischier said. "My biggest goal is winning a Cup with New Jersey, and that hasn't changed."
Hischier also represented Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had four points in five games, and has won silver with Switzerland at each of the past three World Championships. But his next major objective is clear.
"I felt the love since day one," Hischier said of his time in New Jersey. "I want to give something back. I want to really try and give my best to turn this around and eventually reach that ultimate goal."