Hischier signs 5-year, $58 million contract with Devils, says New Jersey ‘has been home for me’

Hischier is entering the final season of a seven-year, $50.7 million contract he signed on Oct. 18, 2019. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season but both sides moved quickly to remove any uncertainty before training camp.

The message of the contract carries weight after a difficult season for the Devils, who went 42-37-3 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons. But Hischier said he never seriously considered stepping away from the challenge.

"I'm part of this team, I'm part of that organization and I want to be part of the solution and not run away," he said. "That was very important for me."

New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta, hired April 16, identified Hischier as a key part of the Devils' future from the start.

"When I took this job, I knew that Nico was one of the core pieces that I definitely wanted as part of our future," Mehta said. "The way he plays the game, his leadership, and selflessness are qualities we value for this team. We all look forward to him leading this franchise, on and off the ice, for years to come."

Hischier said his early conversations with Mehta helped reinforce his belief in the direction of the franchise.

"He just has a plan and that's important for me," Hischier said. "His plan that he was expressing to me sounded good to me. Jersey has always been important and that's why I'm excited to be part of this plan."