Hischier signs 5-year, $58 million contract with Devils, says New Jersey ‘has been home for me’

Captain wanted to stay with team that selected him with No. 1 pick in 2017

Hischier_celebrates_with-Devils-bench

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Nico Hischier wanted to remain with the New Jersey Devils and wanted his teammates to know it, too. 

He made it clear by signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract Wednesday. The deal, which has an average annual value of $11.7 million and begins next season, keeps one of the franchise’s foundational players in the Garden State through what will be the heart of his career. 

"I think it was important for both sides," the New Jersey captain said Wednesday. "For me it was important to show my teammates that I want to be a New Jersey Devil, and I want to turn the ship around here and I don't want to leave.

"Jersey has been home for me. I'm super excited that we got to an agreement here, and now I'll get back to work."

Hischier is entering the final season of a seven-year, $50.7 million contract he signed on Oct. 18, 2019. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season but both sides moved quickly to remove any uncertainty before training camp.

The message of the contract carries weight after a difficult season for the Devils, who went 42-37-3 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons. But Hischier said he never seriously considered stepping away from the challenge.

"I'm part of this team, I'm part of that organization and I want to be part of the solution and not run away," he said. "That was very important for me."

New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta, hired April 16, identified Hischier as a key part of the Devils' future from the start.

"When I took this job, I knew that Nico was one of the core pieces that I definitely wanted as part of our future," Mehta said. "The way he plays the game, his leadership, and selflessness are qualities we value for this team. We all look forward to him leading this franchise, on and off the ice, for years to come."

Hischier said his early conversations with Mehta helped reinforce his belief in the direction of the franchise.

"He just has a plan and that's important for me," Hischier said. "His plan that he was expressing to me sounded good to me. Jersey has always been important and that's why I'm excited to be part of this plan."

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The contract came one day after Mehta made several roster moves, trading goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves. The Devils also signed forward Arseny Gritsyuk to a three-year contract.

Hischier acknowledged the difficult part of seeing teammates leave, but said movement is part of the business.

"I’m excited that we have some new guys in, and obviously excited too for (Boqvist)," Hischier said. "We were in the same draft class, so I'm excited to have him back (Boqvist played in New Jersey from 2019-23). On the other hand, (goalie) Markstrom had been great for us; obviously I wish him the best."

Hischier had 66 points, including 28 goals and 38 assists, in 82 games last season while averaging 20:43 of ice time. He also won 55.8 percent of his face-offs, continuing to serve as one of New Jersey's most trusted players in all situations.

Since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 488 points (199 goals, 289 assists) in 609 regular-season games. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past five seasons and has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 playoff games.

Named captain on Feb. 20, 2021, Hischier has become the face of the Devils' leadership group.

That goal remains central for Hischier, who said winning a Stanley Cup with the team that drafted him would "mean the world."

"Back in 2017, New Jersey gave me the chance to fulfill my dream in playing in the NHL," Hischier said. "My biggest goal is winning a Cup with New Jersey, and that hasn't changed."

Hischier also represented Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had four points in five games, and has won silver with Switzerland at each of the past three World Championships. But his next major objective is clear.

"I felt the love since day one," Hischier said of his time in New Jersey. "I want to give something back. I want to really try and give my best to turn this around and eventually reach that ultimate goal."

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