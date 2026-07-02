Kane, Laine, Mantha lead list of remaining free agents

The 37-year-old right wing had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games for the Red Wings this season. Kane has 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 regular-season games for the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 playoff games and won the Cup three times with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). He won the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as chosen by the NHL Players' Association in 2015-16. He also won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2007-08 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP in 2013. Kane was named one the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.