Coleman, Maatta traded to Wild by Flames for Middleton, draft picks

Coleman had 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 69 games for the Flames last season, has one season remaining on a six-year, $29.4 million contract (average annual value of $4.9 million) he signed with the Flames on July 28, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after 2026-27. The third-round pick (No. 75) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2011 NHL Draft is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, '21), and has 325 points (170 goals, 155 assists) in 693 regular-season games for the Devils, Lightning and Flames and 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 65 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Middleton, a 30-year-old defenseman, had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Wild last season and one assist in 11 playoff games. He signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract ($4.35 AAV) with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, that began last season.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Middleton has 94 points (24 goals, 70 assists) in 381 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks and Wild and six assists in 29 playoff games.

Maatta, a 31-year-old defenseman, is a two-time Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, '17). He was traded to the Flames by the Utah Mammoth on March 4. and had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 43 regular-season games for the Utah and Calgary last season. He has two seasons remaining on a three-year contract he signed with Utah on March 3, 2025.