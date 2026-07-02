Schwartz signs 3-year contract with Avalanche

Forward had 26 points for Kraken last season, won Cup in 2019

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© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jaden Schwartz signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 34-year-old forward had 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games for the Seattle Kraken last season.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 14) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Schwartz has 553 points (233 goals, 320 assists) in 861 regular-season games for the Blues and Kraken and 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) in 102 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

The Avalanche on June 26 signed defensemen Brent Burns (one year) and Brett Kulak (five years). Each played for Colorado last season and could've become unrestricted free agents Wednesday.

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