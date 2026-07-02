Sharks turn focus to new deals for Celebrini, Smith after busy start to free agency

With that behind him, Grier said he can focus on new contracts for young stars in forwards Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, who can each become restricted free agents after this season and who became eligible to sign new deals on Wednesday.

He got one piece of business done on Thursday, signing forward Ivar Stenberg, whom the Sharks selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, to his entry level contract.

"In the time leading up to the draft, and free agency is a busy time for not only us but for agents as well," Grier said. "I think all sides, and in all three of those cases, just thought it'd be better to get through this wave of free agency, and I'm sure we'll start to have some conversations here shortly."

Forward Collin Graf is the Sharks only remaining restricted free agent after Mukhamadullin was traded.

The Sharks put heavy money into their July 1 moves. Trouba signed a four-year contract worth $33 million ($8.25 million AAV), Marchment signed a five-year deal worth $33 million ($6.75 million AAV). Nurse has four seasons remaining on an eight-year, $74 million contract ($9.25 million AAV) he signed with the Oilers, which Grier says the Sharks were comfortable absorbing even with the big contracts still to work out.

"We've done our work on the numbers," Grier said. "It's just making sure when those extensions kick in that we still maintain some flexibility to improve the group and add players. With the (NHL salary cap) going up, and we'll still have some younger guys on cheaper contracts, we'll be able to maneuver over these next three or four years."