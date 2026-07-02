Sharks turn focus to new deals for Celebrini, Smith after busy start to free agency

GM says attention be on young forwards after landing Trouba, Marchment, Nurse

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© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks made significant additions to their roster when free agency began on Wednesday, but they were also keeping an eye on the status of two important pieces already on the roster. 

San Jose added forward Mason Marchment, defenseman Jacob Trouba and goalie Eric Comrie via free agency. The Sharks also landed veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp.

"We were looking to improve our team, and I think we did that yesterday. This week in general has been a good week for the organization for the short term and the long term," general manager Mike Grier said on Thursday. "I think we improved our group, so we're excited about the players we were able to add. I just think it was an opportunity to try and make us better, try and push this thing forward."

With that behind him, Grier said he can focus on new contracts for young stars in forwards Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, who can each become restricted free agents after this season and who became eligible to sign new deals on Wednesday. 

He got one piece of business done on Thursday, signing forward Ivar Stenberg, whom the Sharks selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, to his entry level contract.

"In the time leading up to the draft, and free agency is a busy time for not only us but for agents as well," Grier said. "I think all sides, and in all three of those cases, just thought it'd be better to get through this wave of free agency, and I'm sure we'll start to have some conversations here shortly."

Forward Collin Graf is the Sharks only remaining restricted free agent after Mukhamadullin was traded. 

The Sharks put heavy money into their July 1 moves. Trouba signed a four-year contract worth $33 million ($8.25 million AAV), Marchment signed a five-year deal worth $33 million ($6.75 million AAV). Nurse has four seasons remaining on an eight-year, $74 million contract ($9.25 million AAV) he signed with the Oilers, which Grier says the Sharks were comfortable absorbing even with the big contracts still to work out.

"We've done our work on the numbers," Grier said. "It's just making sure when those extensions kick in that we still maintain some flexibility to improve the group and add players. With the (NHL salary cap) going up, and we'll still have some younger guys on cheaper contracts, we'll be able to maneuver over these next three or four years."

Jacob Trouba explains why he chose to sign with the Sharks

Though the move wasn't done on July 1, the Sharks acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring from the Buffalo Sabres and signed him to a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million AAV). With Kesselring, Trouba, and Nurse joining the Sharks, Grier is excited to see his group grow as a continuous unit. With all the players signed for at least three years, there is a path for the Sharks blue line to remain the same year over year.

"We'll be able to have a little bit of continuity back there now with Trouba and Darnell added to our group. And Kesselring and (Sam Dickinson)," Grier said. "To be able to have some guys, hopefully, that can grow together a little bit."

Despite already having a deep forward group, Grier felt the addition of Marchment lengthens their lineup. His ability to play up and down the lineup will breed more internal competition, which Grier feels is needed on any team. 

"Mason has got the ability to play on your first line or your third line. I think for us that's a big thing for him," Grier said. "Even though he's been through the wars a little bit, I don't think he has the hard miles. He's kind of a little bit of a late bloomer, so we feel confident his game will translate and age well."

With the restructuring of team defense, addition of Marchment, and eventual contracts to upcoming RFAs, the Sharks feel they are poised to take a step closer to the playoffs this season. They missed the playoffs by four points last season and have not been to the postseason since the 2018-19 season. 

"Hasso (Plattner) is great. We're very fortunate to have him as our owner," Grier said. "He's very passionate about the Sharks. He's given me everything I've needed to make any moves we felt necessary, to try and improve the hockey team."

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