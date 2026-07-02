Sharks turn focus to new deals for Celebrini, Smith after busy start to free agency

Though the move wasn't done on July 1, the Sharks acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring from the Buffalo Sabres and signed him to a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million AAV). With Kesselring, Trouba, and Nurse joining the Sharks, Grier is excited to see his group grow as a continuous unit. With all the players signed for at least three years, there is a path for the Sharks blue line to remain the same year over year.
"We'll be able to have a little bit of continuity back there now with Trouba and Darnell added to our group. And Kesselring and (Sam Dickinson)," Grier said. "To be able to have some guys, hopefully, that can grow together a little bit."
Despite already having a deep forward group, Grier felt the addition of Marchment lengthens their lineup. His ability to play up and down the lineup will breed more internal competition, which Grier feels is needed on any team.
"Mason has got the ability to play on your first line or your third line. I think for us that's a big thing for him," Grier said. "Even though he's been through the wars a little bit, I don't think he has the hard miles. He's kind of a little bit of a late bloomer, so we feel confident his game will translate and age well."
With the restructuring of team defense, addition of Marchment, and eventual contracts to upcoming RFAs, the Sharks feel they are poised to take a step closer to the playoffs this season. They missed the playoffs by four points last season and have not been to the postseason since the 2018-19 season.
"Hasso (Plattner) is great. We're very fortunate to have him as our owner," Grier said. "He's very passionate about the Sharks. He's given me everything I've needed to make any moves we felt necessary, to try and improve the hockey team."