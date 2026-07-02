Werenski wanting to stay with Blue Jackets ‘music to my ears,’ GM says

When the Blue Jackets reached an agreement on a trade with the Dallas Stars, the idea of a trade became a real possibility. Waddell said Werenski declined it quickly.

That says something. The Stars have made the playoffs seven times in the past eight seasons, advancing to the third round four times and the Stanley Cup Final once in that span.

“It wasn’t Dallas,” Waddell said. “He just didn’t want to be traded. Obviously, him and his family have been talking about it and thinking about it, and now you get to a point where you have to make a decision. If they hadn’t thought about it, it might have been over the night, through the night and the next day, but I got the answer back. It had to be right around an hour that, no, he wants to be a Blue Jacket.”

Werenski met with Waddell and Blue Jackets director of player personnel Rick Nash on Wednesday.

“I can’t say enough good things about how the conversation went,” Waddell said. “Zach led the conversation and made it real clear he’s committed here. He wants to win here. He wants to play here. So, from that end, it was outstanding.”

Werenski released a statement that said “everything got blown out of proportion."

"I want to win and I want to do that in Columbus,” he said in the statement. "As I’ve thought about things and discussed everything with my wife and family, we want to be in Columbus. It has been my one for the past 10 years and I have always been proud to be a Blue Jacket."

Waddell said the Blue Jackets will do everything they can to keep him if he wants to stay after next season.

Is the clock ticking? In a sense, yes.

But it’s always ticking, isn’t it?

“We all want to win, and winning solves a lot of things,” Waddell said. “I don’t look at it as a ticking clock as much as I do that our goal here is to get in the playoffs. The ultimate goal is always to win the Stanley Cup, but the first step is, you’ve got to get in to win the Stanley Cup, so that’s our focus right now. The contracts, they all come in time when they’re due up. We’re just going to be ready to roll come September.”