Hayton gets offer sheet from Devils; Mammoth can match

Barrett Hayton received an offer sheet with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The contract is for one year and worth $4.775 million.

The Utah Mammoth have until July 8 to exercise its right of first refusal on the 26-year-old center, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. If they decide not to match the contract, they will receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Hayton had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Mammoth last season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton has 155 points (65 goals, 90 assists) in 358 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Mammoth and no points in four playoff games.