Stankoven, Hurricanes top Devils in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Jalen Chatfield and Andrei Svechnikov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Taylor Hall had two assists.

Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who are the No. 3 seed in the Metro. Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves.

Game 2 will be in Raleigh on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

Chatfield gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the first period when he scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.

Stankoven made it 2-0 at 6:37 of the second period. After Hischier broke up Jordan Martinook’s centering attempt, Martinook recovered the puck behind the net and fed a backhand to Stankoven for a snap shot from the left circle.

Stankoven’s second goal of the game extended it to 3-0 on the power play at 13:08. Taylor Hall made a cross-ice pass to Stankoven, who scored on a wrist shot off the left post.

Hischier made it 3-1 with 1:09 remaining in the second when he skated the puck over the blue line and scored off the right post from the left circle.

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal at 17:32 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon left at 11:35 of the second period after a collision with Carolina forward William Carrier and did not return. Forward Cody Glass left in the third period and did not return.