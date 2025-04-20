RALEIGH, N.C. -- Logan Stankoven scored twice in the second period for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Lenovo Center on Sunday.
Stankoven, Hurricanes top Devils in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round
Forward scores twice in 2nd; Dillon, Glass leave with injuries for New Jersey
Jalen Chatfield and Andrei Svechnikov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Taylor Hall had two assists.
Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who are the No. 3 seed in the Metro. Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves.
Game 2 will be in Raleigh on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).
Chatfield gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the first period when he scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point.
Stankoven made it 2-0 at 6:37 of the second period. After Hischier broke up Jordan Martinook’s centering attempt, Martinook recovered the puck behind the net and fed a backhand to Stankoven for a snap shot from the left circle.
Stankoven’s second goal of the game extended it to 3-0 on the power play at 13:08. Taylor Hall made a cross-ice pass to Stankoven, who scored on a wrist shot off the left post.
Hischier made it 3-1 with 1:09 remaining in the second when he skated the puck over the blue line and scored off the right post from the left circle.
Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal at 17:32 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon left at 11:35 of the second period after a collision with Carolina forward William Carrier and did not return. Forward Cody Glass left in the third period and did not return.
Round 1 | Full Coverage
🔹Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
🔹Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
🔹Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals
🔹New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
🔹St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets
🔹Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
🔹Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights