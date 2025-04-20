Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

Everyone's favorite Harvard "student" was back behind the Carolina Hurricanes bench for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Mini Seth Jarvis made an appearance for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Back on Halloween, the world met mini Jarvis when the young fan came to Lenovo Center dressed as the fan favorite forward - complete with signature look of backwards hat, mustache and crimson red Harvard tank top.

That night, Jarvis took the small doppelganger out to the ice for the Storm Surge celebration. Near the end of Game 1, ESPN announcers Mike Monaco and Ray Ferraro were loving it.

"That is unbelievable. He's got the hat backwards that Jarvis always wears, he's got the same kind of mustache. Well done young man, well done," Ferraro said.

The Harvard tank top is a reference to Jarvis' constant wearing of a sleeveless t-shirt that reads "Harvard Alumni," given to him by former teammate Jack Drury, now with the Colorado Avalanche.

Jarvis did not graduate nor did he attend Harvard or any other college, opting to play major junior hockey right out of high school. But, because it's Seth Jarvis and now mini Seth Jarvis, we will more than allow it. We'll encourage it.