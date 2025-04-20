Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren

Talk about an egg-celent way to kick off the third period of a Stanley Cup Playoff game in Raleigh.

After presumably dropping off eggs around town, the Easter Bunny hopped over to Lenovo Center on Sunday to take in some of the Eastern Conference First Round action between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

The famous holiday mascot was tagged to sound the siren before the third period and get the crowd going.

The Easter Bunny was also seen celebrating Andrei Svechnikov’s empty-net goal late in the third period to seal the Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory.

Before the game, first-year NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Will Wade rang the siren to kick off the playoffs in Raleigh.